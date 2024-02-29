News

Great Game On Cancer Giveaway returns in March 2024

The latest Great Game On Cancer Giveaway includes prizes from Xbox, EA, PAX Aus, and more.
29 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
The Great Game On Cancer Giveaway is returning in March 2024, with around 400 prizes on offer for those who donate to support cancer research in Australia. From 1-31 March 2024, anyone who donates AUD $50 or more to Cure Cancer via its website will get a randomly selected prize worth AUD $50 or more.

A range of partners have donated prizes to support the charity drive, including Xbox, EA, Logitech G, Bethesda, 2K, Fantasy Flight Games, Pandasaurus Games, Bungie, PAX Aus, Annapurna Interactive, Fortress, Fellow Traveller, and more. For every AUD $50 you donate, you get a prize from these contributors, and more importantly – you aid developing cancer research.

The aim for March’s charity drive is to raise AUD $20,000, with this money going directly towards funding new scientific research in the fight to cure cancer. Through its Game On Cancer charity initiatives, Cure Cancer has already raised over AUD $1.2 million for researchers.

Funds raised so far have contributed to 567 funded research grants, accounting for around 57 years of valuable cancer research.

While the prizes on offer will likely encourage people to donate, it’s important to remember that providing support is its own reward. You also don’t have to donate the full AUD $50 – anything helps.

You can learn more about Game On Cancer, and the work of Cure Cancer on the company’s website. Those wishing to donate for prizes in the Great Game On Cancer Giveaway should head to Cure Cancer from 1-31 March 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

