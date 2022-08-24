News

 > PC

Gotham Knights gets a new, earlier release date

Gotham Knights will now launch four days earlier than originally announced.
24 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
gotham knights release date

PC

Image: Warner Bros. Games

Share Icon

Gotham Knights has officially become the first game to snag an earlier release date in 2022. Amidst a host of delays, it will do exactly the opposite, launching four days earlier than originally planned. Now, players will be able to jump in on 21 October 2022, no matter which version of the game they’ve purchased.

The news was announced at Gamescom 2022 via a new trailer which introduced the date change, and the appearance of classic Batman villains like Harley Quinn and Clayface. They’ll join Mr Freeze and the Court of Owls as the major villains of the game – although there’s likely to be a host of other familiar faces joining the action, too.

Read: Gamescom 2022: All the big game announcements and news

You can check out the brand new trailer for Gotham Knights below:

Notably, this version of Harley Quinn appears to be unlike any we’ve seen so far. Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights will reinvent her for a whole new audience with a new look – which can only be described as scenecore – and a whole new voice.

Clayface is also getting a major spotlight in the game, which is rare for the villain. While he did play a part in the Arkham series, he was largely relegated to being a Joker flunky. Gotham Knights should change that, with the shapeshifter taking on a more prominent and aggressive role in proceedings.

If you’re still on the fence about this action-adventure, the new trailer features plenty of flash and pizzazz that may just convince you it’s a worthy Arkham successor. It’s always good to save the best for last, and this latest, stylish trailer is evidence of that.

We’ll find out more about Gotham Knights when it launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC on 21 October 2022.

For more Gamescom 2022 news, visit our roundup of all the big game announcements and news from Gamescom 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
wyrdsong game
?>
News

Fallout veteran announces new RPG, Wyrdsong

Mysteries still surround Wyrdsong, the upcoming game from games industry veteran Jeff Gardiner.

Leah J. Williams
gamescom 2022
?>
News

Gamescom 2022: All the big game announcements and news

Gamescom 2022 and its Opening Night Live presentation revealed a slew of video game announcements. Here's all the big news.

Edmond Tran
hogwarts legacy new trailer game
?>
News

New Hogwarts Legacy trailer shows off the dark side of magic

Hogwarts Legacy will dive deep into the darker parts of the Harry Potter mythos.

Leah J. Williams
crisis core final fantasy video games launching 20227 reunion
?>
Features

The biggest video games still releasing in 2022

This year may look bare, but there's still a handful of gorgeous-looking video games on the way.

Leah J. Williams
sonic frontiers game
?>
News

Sonic Frontiers is officially launching on 8 November

Sonic Frontiers will officially launch in early November, according to a brand new story trailer.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login