News

 > News > Culture

Google Doodle celebrates Jerry Lawson, game cartridge inventor

Hop into the Google Doodle for 1 December to learn an essential lesson about video game history.
1 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Jerry Lawson Google Doodle 1 December 2022

Culture

Image: Google

Share Icon

If you love video games, then the Google Doodle for 1 December 2022 will be right up your alley. The custom Google logo for the day is actually a faux video game console, complete with a variety of different games, and a level editor that allows you to design your own games. It celebrates Jerry Lawson, the pioneering engineer who invented the video game cartridge in 1976. Lawson was born on 1 December 1940, and he would have been 82 years old in 2022.

After activating the Google Doodle, you’ll be thrown into a retro video game interface, where you’ll start out by controlling a little character that looks like Lawson, and learn a little bit about his history and influence as you move through a simple video game level.

You’ll then be prompted to edit the level yourself, play a variety of other different video games, and be encouraged to create your own video games and share them with the public.

Jerry Lawson Google Doodle 1 December 2022
Image: Google

Lawson’s influence on the video game industry we know today cannot be understated. His work on the Fairchild Channel F video game console, creating swappable video game cartridges, completely changed the way games were made – previously, software was programmed directly into the hardware.

Of course, he was also a pioneer in another regard – as he was one of the very first African Americans to ever work in the video game industry. Lawson was honoured as an industry pioneer by the International Game Developers Association in March 2011. A month later, he sadly passed away.

His legacy lives on, however, as a person that fundamentally changed the course of how people make video games. The new Google Doodle looks to inspire the same kind of creative thinking he encouraged, opening up the idea of video game-making to everyone who interacts with it.

Hopefully, it’ll inspire a few future pioneers.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Wydle Flowers Apple Arcade
?>
News

New Wylde Flowers update will add more romance and endless seasons

Studio Drydock's award-winning life simulator Wylde Flowers gets a new update that adds affection animations and lets you change seasons.

Edmond Tran
gubbins game pax aus 2022
?>
News

VicScreen Originate Games applications are now open

Originate Games is a new program designed to support emerging game developers and fresh, original ideas.

Leah J. Williams
super mario bros movie
?>
News

New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer introduces Peach and Donkey Kong

The second trailer and new footage for The Super Mario Bros. Movie introduces a fresh look at Peach, Donkey Kong,…

Leah J. Williams
loot boxes study university
?>
News

UK study recommends loot boxes for 18+ only

A three-year study between UK universities has concluded that children should not be exposed to loot boxes, as it warps…

Leah J. Williams
sonic frontiers game
?>
News

Sonic Frontiers free DLC adds in new playable heroes

The post-launch roadmap for Sonic Frontiers has officially been detailed, and it includes some nice surprises.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login