New God of War Ragnarok gameplay shows off Svartalfheim

The Dwarves will seemingly play a key part in the action of God of War: Ragnarok.
7 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: Santa Monica Studio

Svartalfheim, the Dwarven realm of Norse mythology, has been shown off in a brand new, sweeping look at God of War Ragnarok. The fresh trailer comes courtesy of Game Informer, which spotlighted the Svartalfheim level design and exploration-based gameplay in a new video.

It appears Svartalfheim will be a major hub world in Ragnarok, one of the six mythological realms available to explore. The realm is occupied by towering wooden and stone structures, each grander and more rickety than the last. As Kratos walks through this realm, you can see massive cranes lifting solid blocks, and plenty of in-progress construction – a clear nod to the strength and power of Dwarven engineering.

‘Welcome to Svarthalfheim, a realm that exemplifies Dwarven ingenuity … technical marvels like mine pits, artificial water channels, and sprawling cities,’ the Game Informer video explains, as the camera shot reveals a sweeping, rocky vista. These will lead into environmental puzzles and other challenges for Kratos and Atreus to overcome.

Read: The biggest video games still releasing in 2022

Kratos’ axe, for example, can freeze flowing geysers in the city – and these open up new pathways and exploration options as he charts a path through the land of the Dwarves. Atreus can also be commanded to attend to certain unreachable areas.

While the gameplay snippet is only short, Game Informer has promised further reveals in the coming weeks as Santa Monica Studio ramps up for the November launch of the game. Even these brief snippets are enough to show off a grand and impressive world that should make God of War Ragnarok a worthy and eye-popping sequel.

In addition to Svartalfheim, the game will also introduce players to other new realms including Vanaheim and Asgard. It’s likely we’ll get closer looks at these worlds in the coming weeks.

God of War Ragnarok is set to launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 9 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

