God of War Ragnarok dishes coming to Australian Viking restaurant

PlayStation Australia has announced a major collaboration with famed Norse-inspired restaurant Mjolner for a brand new ‘Discover The Realms’ dining experience, complete with a nine-course menu, exclusive dishes, and cocktails reflecting Nordic mythos. This menu will be available at both Mjolner Sydney and Mjolner Melbourne, with patrons invited to discover the taste of a traditional feast to celebrate the launch of God of War Ragnarok on PlayStation consoles.

Each exclusive dish is designed to represent one aspect of Nordic mythology. You can dive into the ‘Light of Alfheim’, a fresh citrusy mocktail, or taste of ‘The Secrets of the Father’ – a scotch fillet that’s dry-aged, and accompanied by Bottarga sauce.

There’s also meadowsweet vermouth, Midgard-inspired cognac, butter fat-washed tequila, or a spiced port for those with more refined palates.

On the meatier side, you’ve got a light salmon gravlax, roasted bone marrow and fermented mushroom, and even a ‘Highway to Hel’ banana pudding and parfait dish that frankly sounds delicious. Each dish will be available for only a limited time, but it sounds like they’ll leave lasting memories.

Images: PlayStation Australia / Mjolner

‘Exploring the world of Kratos and Atreus has been amazing and the Norse mythology featured in God of War Ragnarok is absolutely incredible,’ Speakeasy Group Owner, Sven Almenning said of the unique feast.

‘We’ve wanted to do a menu inspired by the Norse realms for a long time – the launch of God Of War Ragnarök was the perfect opportunity and made partnering with PlayStation an easy choice. The team had a lot of fun coming up with these recipes to bring each realm to life and we’re looking forward to welcoming new and old fans of the game into our restaurants for this exclusive experience.’

The ‘Discover The Realms’ dining experience will be available at Mjolner Sydney and Mjolner Melbourne from 9 November to 20 November 2022. Bookings are essential, and can be made via each restaurant’s website.

God of War Ragnarok is now available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Check out the GamesHub review to see what’s in store.