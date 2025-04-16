News

Gayming Awards 2025 nominees revealed

Each year, the Gayming Awards celebrate media with positive, meaningful LGBTQ+ representation.
16 Apr 2025 10:16
Leah J. Williams
dragon age the veilguard ps plus

Image: BioWare

The nominees for the Gayming Awards 2025 have been revealed, with an array of games celebrated for their representation of LGBTQ+ people. Each year, the annual awards show aims to elevate LGBTQ+ stories within media, highlighting the work of AAA and indie developers around the world.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been nominated across a range of categories this year, with Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Dragon’s Dogma 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Fear the Spotlight, and Caravan SandWitch all receiving two nominations each.

Several companies, including Blizzard Entertainment and Rare, have also been nominated for the Industry Diversity award, which “acknowledges positive contributions to increasing diversity in the global games industry.”

Read: Paper Mario gets GLAAD Media Award nomination

“We have an amazingly diverse roster of nominees for this year’s Gayming Awards,” Robin Gray, Gayming Magazine & Gayming Awards Founder said in a press release. “From AAA games to impactful LGBTQ+ indie games, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy. Outside of the games themselves, we have an amazing line up of companies, people and community orgs who have all done amazing work over the past year to support, uplift and champion LGBTQ+ gamers, esports players and games industry workers.”

Public voting for four of the 12 categories is now open to the public. The awards themselves will take place on 8 July 2025, with a live stream aired on WOW Presents Plus.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2025 Gayming Awards.

2025 Gayming Awards: Full list of nominees

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA 
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Capcom
  • Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation 

GAYMING MAGAZINE READERS’ AWARD

  • Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers 
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Capcom
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation

INDUSTRY DIVERSITY AWARD

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Code Coven
  • Limit Break
  • Rare

COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD (SPONSORED BY FIRESHINE GAMES)

  • Boston Gaymers 
  • Charlotte Gaymers Network
  • NYC Gaymers
  • QueerVox
  • The*gamehers
  • Stream for a Cause

BEST LGBTQ+ CHARACTER AWARD

  • Bazz – Concord – Firewalk Studios / PlayStation
  • Micah-10 – Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Bungie / PlayStation
  • Michelle – Sorry We’re Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games 
  • Rook – Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA 
  • Venture – Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment 
  • Vivian – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

BEST LGBTQ+ INDIE GAME AWARD

  • Beloved Rapture – Rapturous Studio / 2 Left Thumbs
  • Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers
  • Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games
  • Kitsune Tails – Kitsune Games / Midboss 
  • Sorry We’re Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games
  • Tavern Talk – Gentle Troll Entertainment 

LGBTQ+ VOICE ACTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • Ciarán Strange
  • Erika Ishii
  • JP Karliak 
  • Katie Cofield
  • Kieran Regan
  • Mila Jam

LBGTQ+ CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • ChiChi
  • Ctrlaltquin
  • DataDave
  • GaymerONE1
  • halfmoonjoe
  • Juice Boxx
  • Negaoryx 
  • PearlTeese

BEST LGBTQ+ CONTRIBUTION TO ESPORTS AWARD

  • Bailey McCann
  • Queer Women of Esports
  • SonicFox
  • Steve Arhancet

LGBTQ+ GEEK ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD (SPONSORED BY MYNERDLIFE)

  • Agatha All Along – Marvel Studios
  • Arcane: Season 2 – Netflix 
  • Hazbin Hotel – SpindleHorse Toons / Amazon Studios 
  • Heartstopper – Netflix 
  • Interview with the Vampire: Season 2 – AMC 
  • The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Dead by Daylight – Shudder 

GAYMING ICON AWARD

  • To be revealed in June 2025

LGBTQ+ STREAMING RISING STAR CLASS

  • To be revealed in June 2025
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

