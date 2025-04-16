Gayming Awards 2025 nominees revealed

The nominees for the Gayming Awards 2025 have been revealed, with an array of games celebrated for their representation of LGBTQ+ people. Each year, the annual awards show aims to elevate LGBTQ+ stories within media, highlighting the work of AAA and indie developers around the world.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been nominated across a range of categories this year, with Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Dragon’s Dogma 2, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Fear the Spotlight, and Caravan SandWitch all receiving two nominations each.

Several companies, including Blizzard Entertainment and Rare, have also been nominated for the Industry Diversity award, which “acknowledges positive contributions to increasing diversity in the global games industry.”

Read: Paper Mario gets GLAAD Media Award nomination

“We have an amazingly diverse roster of nominees for this year’s Gayming Awards,” Robin Gray, Gayming Magazine & Gayming Awards Founder said in a press release. “From AAA games to impactful LGBTQ+ indie games, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy. Outside of the games themselves, we have an amazing line up of companies, people and community orgs who have all done amazing work over the past year to support, uplift and champion LGBTQ+ gamers, esports players and games industry workers.”

Public voting for four of the 12 categories is now open to the public. The awards themselves will take place on 8 July 2025, with a live stream aired on WOW Presents Plus.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2025 Gayming Awards.

2025 Gayming Awards: Full list of nominees

GAME OF THE YEAR

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Capcom

Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games

Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation

GAYMING MAGAZINE READERS’ AWARD

Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Capcom

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix

Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation

INDUSTRY DIVERSITY AWARD

Blizzard Entertainment

Code Coven

Limit Break

Rare

COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD (SPONSORED BY FIRESHINE GAMES)

Boston Gaymers

Charlotte Gaymers Network

NYC Gaymers

QueerVox

The*gamehers

Stream for a Cause

BEST LGBTQ+ CHARACTER AWARD

Bazz – Concord – Firewalk Studios / PlayStation

Micah-10 – Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Bungie / PlayStation

Michelle – Sorry We’re Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games

Rook – Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA

Venture – Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment

Vivian – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

BEST LGBTQ+ INDIE GAME AWARD

Beloved Rapture – Rapturous Studio / 2 Left Thumbs

Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers

Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games

Kitsune Tails – Kitsune Games / Midboss

Sorry We’re Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games

Tavern Talk – Gentle Troll Entertainment

LGBTQ+ VOICE ACTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ciarán Strange

Erika Ishii

JP Karliak

Katie Cofield

Kieran Regan

Mila Jam

LBGTQ+ CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

ChiChi

Ctrlaltquin

DataDave

GaymerONE1

halfmoonjoe

Juice Boxx

Negaoryx

PearlTeese

BEST LGBTQ+ CONTRIBUTION TO ESPORTS AWARD

Bailey McCann

Queer Women of Esports

SonicFox

Steve Arhancet

LGBTQ+ GEEK ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD (SPONSORED BY MYNERDLIFE)

Agatha All Along – Marvel Studios

Arcane: Season 2 – Netflix

Hazbin Hotel – SpindleHorse Toons / Amazon Studios

Heartstopper – Netflix

Interview with the Vampire: Season 2 – AMC

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Dead by Daylight – Shudder

GAYMING ICON AWARD

To be revealed in June 2025

LGBTQ+ STREAMING RISING STAR CLASS

To be revealed in June 2025