Funko Fusion launches in September 2024

Funko Fusion has officially been dated, following vague teasers posted last year.
1 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
funko fusion pop vinyl game

PC

Image: 10:10 Games / Funko

10:10 Games’ Funko Fusion, the adventure game starring a range of pop culture icons in bobblehead form, has officially been dated for launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 13 September 2024.

The action-adventure game was first revealed in 2023, with a teaser trailer featuring folks from The Thing, The Umbrella Academy, The Mummy (1999), Jurassic Park, and more. Now, a new trailer and box art has revealed plenty more of the game’s main characters, and the many adventures they’ll go on.

Per 10:10 Games, Funko Fusion “pays tribute” to the deep roster of NBCUniversal, which has been producing films for decades:

“In the game, players will celebrate their favourite movies and TV series across a wide range of more than 20 franchises: from blockbuster movies like Jurassic World, Jaws, Back to the Future, The Thing, Shaun of the Dead, and Chucky, to hit TV series such as Battlestar Galactica, The Umbrella Academy, and Masters of the Universe, and many more.”

You can see some of these franchises in action in the game’s latest trailer:

A number of surprise franchises have been revealed in this trailer, including Invincible, Five Nights At Freddy’s, Nope, M3GAN, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Hot Fuzz, Xena: Warrior Princess, Knight Rider, and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Characters from these franchises are seen wandering through their home movie locales, fighting in real-time action segments, with some over-the-shoulder first-person shooter segments. As described by 10:10 Games, this is a single player action-adventure with an online co-op element – so we expect players will be able to deeply explore the revealed cinematic worlds, either solo or with friends.

Notably, there are actually some Funko Pop Vinyl figures featured in the game’s trailer that don’t exist in the real world just yet. The Thing doesn’t have official Funko Pop Vinyls, despite Kurt Russell’s R.J. MacReady being a highly-requested character. The titular M3GAN also doesn’t have a figure yet.

Given Funko appears to have the rights to these characters, we may see them release in future – potentially as tied to the video game release – but for now, we’ll have to wait to see what 10:10 Games and Funko has planned.

Stay tuned for more on Funko Fusion ahead of its launch on 13 September 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

