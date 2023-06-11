Frostpunk 2 is coming in 2024, new trailer announces

The sequel to the excellent and incredibly compelling survival strategy game Frostpunk, simply titled Frostpunk 2, will be released in 2024. The date was announced through a new CG trailer from developer 11 Bit Studios, aired at the 2023 PC Gaming Show. The game will, naturally, launch on PC.

Frostpunk 2 serves as a far-flung sequel to the original game, which tasks you with keeping the last of humanity alive in a brutal apocalyptic winter, by huddling them around a giant generator and managing the stress and human toll that the bleak situation brings with it.

The sequel takes place 30 years later, with the hopes of expansion and ambition taking over the original’s claustrophobic and careful nature.

‘Players will be facing new kinds of threats that are beyond the bare survival from the first game,’ said Co-Director and Design Director Jakub Stokalski. ‘We still use that post-apocalyptic, frozen setup, to tell a meaningful story about human ambition, societies striving for their ideas, and the consequences of hard decisions which are not always respected by everyone.’

Elsewhere in the PC Gaming Show, 11 Bit Studios also shared a new look at The Invincible, its intriguing narrative sci-fi game. It’s being developed by Starward Industries, while 11 Bit handles publishing duties. A new trailer focused on protagonist Yasna, a practical character whose demeanour will slowly unravel as she has to face challenging moral decisions.

The Invincible is due for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2023.

Two demo versions of The Invincible will be available to play in June 2023, as part of Steam Next Fest.