News

 > News > PC

Frostpunk 2 is coming in 2024, new trailer announces

The sequel to the bleak and challenging strategy game by 11 Bit Studios has committed to a 2024 release date.
12 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Frostpunk 2

PC

Image: 11 Bit Studios

Share Icon

The sequel to the excellent and incredibly compelling survival strategy game Frostpunk, simply titled Frostpunk 2, will be released in 2024. The date was announced through a new CG trailer from developer 11 Bit Studios, aired at the 2023 PC Gaming Show. The game will, naturally, launch on PC.

Frostpunk 2 serves as a far-flung sequel to the original game, which tasks you with keeping the last of humanity alive in a brutal apocalyptic winter, by huddling them around a giant generator and managing the stress and human toll that the bleak situation brings with it.

The sequel takes place 30 years later, with the hopes of expansion and ambition taking over the original’s claustrophobic and careful nature.

‘Players will be facing new kinds of threats that are beyond the bare survival from the first game,’ said Co-Director and Design Director Jakub Stokalski. ‘We still use that post-apocalyptic, frozen setup, to tell a meaningful story about human ambition, societies striving for their ideas, and the consequences of hard decisions which are not always respected by everyone.’

Read: Frostpunk: The Board Game review – A tabletop survival behemoth

Elsewhere in the PC Gaming Show, 11 Bit Studios also shared a new look at The Invincible, its intriguing narrative sci-fi game. It’s being developed by Starward Industries, while 11 Bit handles publishing duties. A new trailer focused on protagonist Yasna, a practical character whose demeanour will slowly unravel as she has to face challenging moral decisions.

The Invincible is due for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2023.

Two demo versions of The Invincible will be available to play in June 2023, as part of Steam Next Fest.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Xbox game showcase first party games
?>
News

Xbox hopes to release four first-party games per year in future

Xbox has reaffirmed commitments to regularly release games made from its internal first party studios, following its 2023 Xbox Game…

Edmond Tran
square enix studio stakes
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 demo for PS5 releasing today

A free demo for the upcoming Square Enix RPG will be released on PlayStation 5, with save data carrying over…

Edmond Tran
Jumplight Odyssey League of Geeks
?>
News

Anime starship sim Jumplight Odyssey showcases combat, demo incoming

A new trailer for the retro-anime starship colony simulator demonstrates the game's combat elements.

Edmond Tran
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release date announced

Keanu Reeves introduced a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at the Xbox Game Showcase, and with it, a…

Edmond Tran
Macabre Key ARt
?>
News

Australian co-op horror game Macabre unveils unnerving trailer

Macabre is an upcoming multiplayer horror game with a distinctively Australian twist.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login