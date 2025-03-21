Frosthaven board game is getting a digital adaptation

Frosthaven, the strategy adventure board game from Cephalofair, is getting a digital adaptation, courtesy of Snapshot Games. This version of the game aims to adapt the source material with new twists, including varied difficulty modes, and brand-new character classes.

“Players can expect deep mechanics and challenging yet immensely satisfying gameplay both in single player and co-op online multiplayer,” the game’s description reads. “Seasoned veterans of the original board game or Gloomhaven will feel right at home venturing into the unforgiving and treacherous northern frontier of Frosthaven. Newcomers can start their first adventure with difficulty modes tailored to their skill level. Improved UX and quality-of-life features will ensure all players can enjoy their experience.”

To begin this version of Gloomhaven, players will choose from one of six starting classes – Banner Spear, Boneshaper, Drifter, Geminate, Blinkblade, and Deathwalker – and then enter a campaign where hex tiles must be explored, loot must be gathered, and monsters must be defeated. You’ll need to build an outpost to journey from, although much of your time will be spent exploring, and dispatching monsters.

At a glance, the game will seem very familiar to Frosthaven and Gloomhaven players, with every slice of the action taking place on a recognisable tile grid. It’s pretty novel to see the characters of Frosthaven come to life here, with tiny miniatures being transformed into dynamic beasties with all sorts of mean little attacks.

What’s the plan for Frosthaven?

As announced, the upcoming version of Frosthaven will be released in early access, and will grow over time, based on player feedback. On launch, it’ll contain 35+ quests across a first and second act, and players will be able to hop into these in single player or multiplayer modes.

Eventually, the game will have around 130 quests included, and there will be frequent updates throughout the game’s early access period, at a cadence of around every three months.

“The game we are working on is large in terms of scope and there is a lot of complexity when it comes to the gameplay mechanics, including mechanics of the different playable characters,” Snapshot Games said.

“We believe that having the game first in Early Access will provide us with a great opportunity to engage closely with our target audience and collect valuable feedback, which in turn will help us to improve the final version.”

A closed beta version of Frosthaven will launch on 27 March 2025, and you can sign up here for a chance to be included. For now, the game hasn’t been formally dated, but we do expect to hear more following the launch of its beta, so stay tuned.