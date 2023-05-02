Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC launches in May 2023

Square Enix and Luminous Productions have revealed the first look at Forspoken‘s prequel DLC, In Tanta We Trust, which will launch for players on PS5 and PC on 26 May 2023. It will expand the mythical tale of Athia laid out in the base game, and likely draws a definitive end for the journey of the protagonist, Frey Holland.

Ahead of the game’s launch, video clips of Forspoken were criticised on social media for their ‘cringeworthy’ dialogue, and official trailers continued to fuel harsh criticism. Despite this commotion largely being overblown, it seems likely the debate – as well as critical reviews of the game – contributed to what Square Enix called ‘lacklustre’ overall sales.

In the weeks following the game’s launch, it was announced that developer Luminous Productions would cease to exist, as it would be folded back into its parent company, Square Enix.

In Tanta We Trust represents the final work of the studio.

In the new trailer for the upcoming DLC, the remaining twists in Frey’s story are revealed. While it is technically a prequel, this chapter takes place at the end of the events of Forspoken, after the fall of the corrupted Tantas.

The land of Athia has largely become peaceful, but there is still the threat of the Break – an evil, growing force – to contend with. To find answers to free the realm, Frey winds up stumbling onto a rift into the past, where she journeys in the hopes of destroying the Break for good.

Here’s the official DLC description, per the latest trailer: ‘Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust story DLC will serve as a prequel to the main game and takes place 25 years prior the events of Forspoken. Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must uncover the answers and save Athia once more – and attempt to save herself.’

There is hope In Tanta We Trust will prove to be a worthy conclusion to a game that deserved far more than it got. Eager players can look forward to the DLC’s launch on 26 May 2023.

