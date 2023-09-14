Square Enix has announced a handful of updates regarding their 2023 blockbuster RPG, Final Fantasy 16 (FF16). As part of a panel at PAX West 2023, producer Naoki Yoshida announced that a PC version of the game was in development, on top of two instalments of paid, story-focused downloadable content (DLC). In addition, the game now has a free update that adds weapon and character skins.

Yoshida expressed that he hopes to share more information about the game’s PC version and new story content before the end of the year. Regarding the two pieces of story DLC, Yoshida remarked, “we’ve seen so many opinions and reactions from our community of Final Fantasy XVI players. But one thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea’s story and spend more time with her inhabitants.”

A trailer for the free cosmetic update for Final Fantasy 16 depicts the new weapon skin feature, which allows you to transpose the appearance of any weapon in the game on top of another, without altering the power and statistical benefits of the base weapon.

It also depicts the new, alternate costumes for several of its characters – Clive’s ‘Burnt Black’ armor, Jill’s “Snow White” outfit, Torgal’s “Icy Blue” look. Alternate appearance options are also available for Clive’s brother Joshua and his trusty Chocobo, Ambrosia.

In the GamesHub review of FF16, we remarked how its epic-length fantasy tale was spectacular, and easy to get swept up in. However, the entry’s attempt to strike a balance between its RPG traditions and new action-heavy combat caused it to feel unambitious in some respects.