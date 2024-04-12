Fallout 4 ‘next gen’ update launches in April 2024

Several years on from its initial announcement, Bethesda Game Studios has finally announced the ‘next gen’ update for Fallout 4 will arrive on 25 April 2024. The update will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and will be free for all owners of the original game.

As detailed, the major update will introduce stable 60FPS gameplay and increased resolutions, as well as Performance Mode and Quality Mode, and a number of other fixes and improvements. Those who own the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will also get a free update with “stability improvements, login and quest fixes.”

Players on PC won’t be left out either, with a new update introducing widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as a variety of fixes for Creation Kit, quests, stability, and mods. At this stage, the full extent of incoming changes is unclear, but those with ample mods for Fallout 4 on PC should be wary.

Alongside the new updates for PC and consoles, Bethesda has also confirmed there will be a number of free Creation Club items released at the end of April. This includes a major quest tied to the Enclave Remnants, as well as workshop items relating to The Enclave.

There will also be a new Makeshift Weapon Pack introducing “a variety of unconventional objects that have been transformed into deadly weapons” as well as a new Halloween Workshop kit, which introduces spooky Halloween decorations for your settlements.

Alongside this long-awaited Fallout 4 update, Bethesda is continuing to celebrate the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout TV series with other new updates for its games. In Fallout Shelter, you can now find six new vault-dwellers, including Lucy and The Ghoul from the show, and take part in new questlines inspired by the Fallout TV journey. Themed weapons and outfits are also available to nab.

We expect to hear much more about Fallout over the coming weeks, as celebrations around Prime Video’s Fallout continue. After a period of relative quiet, it appears Fallout is definitively back in the public conscience.