Epic Games will no longer take fee on first USD $1M earned per app

Epic Games has announced significant changes to its Epic Games Store, implementing “better deals” for game and app developers, moving forward. As announced, from June 2025, developers who publish with Epic Games will no longer be required to share revenue with the platform, until the first USD $1 million generated, per app, per year.
Once an app generates over USD $1 million, the regular 88/12 split will come into force, as before. The move essentially means that developers making less than USD $1 million per app, per year will no longer have to revenue share with Epic Games, providing a bit more publishing leeway.
A secondary change, also arriving in June 2025, is the Epic Games Store will soon support developers to launch their own webshops hosted by Epic Games, with these allowing for out-of-app purchases and links to other platforms.
“These webshops can offer players out-of-app purchases, as a more cost-effective alternative to in-app purchases, where
Players who spend in Epic Webshops will also gain 5% Epic Rewards on all purchases, as an added bonus.
Read: Apple fined €500 million for allegedly breaching EU Digital Markets Act
As noted by Epic Games, companies including
Epic Games, which notably pursued
The maths here is pretty simple. With more support for the Epic Games Store, and more willingness for developers to publish games on its platform – particularly with more open pathways for success – Epic will be more likely to benefit from new, successful hits. While it won’t collect revenue from smaller developers, it will no longer eat into their financials, possibly allowing for new games, with further potential.
While money dominates the reason for this decision, it’s still worthy of praise. Even with these motives, the move will likely benefit all developers in the long run.