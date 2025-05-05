Epic Games will no longer take fee on first USD $1M earned per app

Epic Games has announced significant changes to its Epic Games Store, implementing “better deals” for game and app developers, moving forward. As announced, from June 2025, developers who publish with Epic Games will no longer be required to share revenue with the platform, until the first USD $1 million generated, per app, per year.

Once an app generates over USD $1 million, the regular 88/12 split will come into force, as before. The move essentially means that developers making less than USD $1 million per app, per year will no longer have to revenue share with Epic Games, providing a bit more publishing leeway.

A secondary change, also arriving in June 2025, is the Epic Games Store will soon support developers to launch their own webshops hosted by Epic Games, with these allowing for out-of-app purchases and links to other platforms.

“These webshops can offer players out-of-app purchases, as a more cost-effective alternative to in-app purchases, where Apple , Google, and others charge exorbitant fees,” Epic Games said. “With new legal rulings in place, developers will be able to send players from games to make digital purchases from webshops on any platform that allows it, including iOS in the European Union and United States.”

Players who spend in Epic Webshops will also gain 5% Epic Rewards on all purchases, as an added bonus.

Read: Apple fined €500 million for allegedly breaching EU Digital Markets Act

As noted by Epic Games, companies including Apple and Meta have recently been flagged for allegedly breaching the EU Digital Markets Act, due to the siloed nature of their web stores. As one example, Apple was recently fined €500 million by the European Commission for allegedly breaching rules designed to open the App Store ecosystem to competition.

Epic Games, which notably pursued Apple in court over its App Store practices and won, now seems to be making a further statement about how open app stores should be, and how they should treat developers. Based on early reactions, the move has generated plenty of goodwill online.

The maths here is pretty simple. With more support for the Epic Games Store, and more willingness for developers to publish games on its platform – particularly with more open pathways for success – Epic will be more likely to benefit from new, successful hits. While it won’t collect revenue from smaller developers, it will no longer eat into their financials, possibly allowing for new games, with further potential.

While money dominates the reason for this decision, it’s still worthy of praise. Even with these motives, the move will likely benefit all developers in the long run.