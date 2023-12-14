Epic Games kicks off major video game giveaway and holiday sale

Epic Games has kicked off its holiday celebration with a major sale, and the first of several free games to be released in December. Anyone with an Epic Games account can now log in to claim a 33% off coupon for all games on the Epic Store priced over AUD $22.99, and they’ll also be able to claim a copy of Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2023) – which contains expansions The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep (although you will need the base game to play them).

According to Epic, it plans on giving away around 17 blockbuster games during the holiday period, with daily titles likely set to arrive after Destiny 2 enjoys its week as a freebie. For now, we don’t know which games are set to be given away, but there’s usually a pretty solid array towards the end of the year. Expect them to start landing from 20 December 2023.

Before those titles are given away, those keen to pick up a new adventure for the holidays will have plenty to pore over, with an ample range of games on sale.

There are thousands of highlights in the Epic Holiday Sale, so you might like to browse for yourself – but for some quick pointers, there are plenty of immediately eye-catching deals.

For example, you can get Alan Wake 2 and Alan Wake Remastered for AUD $40.70 using your 33% off coupon. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX is just AUD $20.08 with the coupon. You can also grab Lords of the Fallen for AUD $39.16, The Crew Motorfest for AUD $33.47, Darkest Dungeon 2 for AUD $28.13, and Ghostrunner 2 for AUD $34.13.

That’s just a small bite of what’s on sale, and there’s plenty more besides.

You can now check out the Epic Games Holiday Sale on the Epic Games Store, claim your free 33% storewide voucher, claim the Destiny 2 expansions (if you own the base game), and look forward to new games dropping more rapidly as we head towards the end of December.