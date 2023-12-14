News

 > News > PC

Epic Games kicks off major video game giveaway and holiday sale

Epic Games has kicked off its holiday gaming giveaway and sale, with plenty of great deals on offer.
14 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
destiny 2 showcase reveal

PC

Image: Bungie

Share Icon

Epic Games has kicked off its holiday celebration with a major sale, and the first of several free games to be released in December. Anyone with an Epic Games account can now log in to claim a 33% off coupon for all games on the Epic Store priced over AUD $22.99, and they’ll also be able to claim a copy of Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2023) – which contains expansions The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep (although you will need the base game to play them).

According to Epic, it plans on giving away around 17 blockbuster games during the holiday period, with daily titles likely set to arrive after Destiny 2 enjoys its week as a freebie. For now, we don’t know which games are set to be given away, but there’s usually a pretty solid array towards the end of the year. Expect them to start landing from 20 December 2023.

Before those titles are given away, those keen to pick up a new adventure for the holidays will have plenty to pore over, with an ample range of games on sale.

Read: Alan Wake 2 Review – Save The Writer, Save The World

There are thousands of highlights in the Epic Holiday Sale, so you might like to browse for yourself – but for some quick pointers, there are plenty of immediately eye-catching deals.

For example, you can get Alan Wake 2 and Alan Wake Remastered for AUD $40.70 using your 33% off coupon. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX is just AUD $20.08 with the coupon. You can also grab Lords of the Fallen for AUD $39.16, The Crew Motorfest for AUD $33.47, Darkest Dungeon 2 for AUD $28.13, and Ghostrunner 2 for AUD $34.13.

That’s just a small bite of what’s on sale, and there’s plenty more besides.

You can now check out the Epic Games Holiday Sale on the Epic Games Store, claim your free 33% storewide voucher, claim the Destiny 2 expansions (if you own the base game), and look forward to new games dropping more rapidly as we head towards the end of December.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News PlayStation
More
Grand Theft Auto 5 gta playstation plus
?>
News

PS Plus Catalogue for December 2023 revealed

Here's all the games coming to the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe in December 2023.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2 beginner's guide tips
?>
News

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: New Game Plus mode delayed to early 2024

Insomniac Games has announced it needs more time to work on New Game Plus content.

Leah J. Williams
fortnite epic games google lawsuit
?>
News

Google has illegal app store monopoly, Epic Games lawsuit finds

After three years, Epic Games has won its antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's wolverine game
?>
News

Sony investigating alleged ransomware hack at Insomniac Games

Sony is investigating an alleged ransomware attack at Insomniac Games which may contain employee details, and other documents.

Leah J. Williams
E3 2024 The Electronic Entertainment Expo reedpop
?>
News

E3 has officially been canned, and will not return

E3, the long-running video game trade event, is officially over.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login