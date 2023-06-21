News

Electronic Arts is restructuring to form two new studios

EA will officially split into EA Entertainment, and EA Sports.
21 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Bioware / Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (EA) is restructuring for the future, with the current organisation splitting to form two distinct studios: EA Entertainment, and EA Sports. The news was announced by CEO Andrew Wilson, in a lengthy statement that detailed major changes, and why they’ve been implemented.

‘This evolution of our company continues to empower our studio leaders with more creative ownership and financial accountability to make faster and more insightful decisions around development and go to market strategies,’ Wilson said. ‘These steps will accelerate our business, drive growth, and deliver long-term value for our people, our players and our communities.’

Going forward, the two new studios will operate under separate remits. EA Entertainment encompasses the studio’s blockbuster franchises, and its licensed IP. Per Wilson, this leg of the studio is focussed on ‘building the future of interactive entertainment on a foundation of legendary franchises and innovative new experiences.’

Read: Star Wars Jedi Survivor Review – The Star Wars Game We Needed

EA Entertainment will be overseen by Laura Miele, now President of EA Entertainment, Technology & Central Development. Miele is expected to lead EA’s key studios and ensure they’re ’empowered with more creative ownership’, while remaining efficient.

Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment, will lead the studios currently working on Apex Legends, Star Wars, and Battlefield. Meanwhile, Samantha Ryan will focus on ‘lifestyle franchises and blockbuster single player experiences’ like The Sims, and Jeff Karp will lead the Electronic Arts mobile division.

EA Sports will encompass the entirety of Electronic Arts’ sports games division, which includes major franchises like EA Sports FC, Madden, UFC, NFL, NHL, and more. This leg of the studio will be overseen by Cam Weber, the new President of EA Sports, who will guide the organisation in its growth and expansion plans.

Amidst the shakeup, several prominent Electronic Arts veterans will also change positions or leave the company entirely. While not specifically mentioned in Wilson’s major announcement, it appears these changes are part of EA’s previously announced restructuring efforts. In March 2023, the company announced it would lay off around 6% of its workforce in an effort to tighten its future strategy.

In June 2023, it was reported that EA studio Firemonkeys was set for significant layoffs, likely as part of this company-wide restructure.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

