Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss is easier now

FromSoftware has seemingly acknowledged complaints about the high difficulty of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, as the latest game patch makes one DLC boss fight much easier for struggling players.

As announced in new update notes, Promised Consort Radahn (aka the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree) is getting an overhaul to make his battle fairer for everyone. Here’s the full list of changes, courtesy of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco:

Changed the action pattern when the battle starts.

Adjusted some attack moves.

Decreased the damage of some attacks.

Decreased stamina damage of some attacks.

Decreased the attack range of some non-weapon-based attacks.

Improved the visibility of some attack effects.

Based on the listed changes, there will be significant tweaks to Radahn’s movements and the impact of his attacks, so players will be able to take a different approach to defeating him. Of course, this is still Elden Ring, so you can expect Radahn to remain incredibly difficult – but he won’t be as unfair as he was previously.

If you’re somebody who bounced off the boss the first time, this might the opportunity to jump back in and re-attempt a valiant battle.

Elsewhere, to celebrate the continued success of Elden Ring and its DLC, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have also revealed new statistics about player behaviour and the many boss battles they’ve managed to tackle.

In a funny little statistic, the team has revealed the lowly Spirit Eel has killed around 289,116 players, proving even smaller creatures can be a real pain in this game.

“Always remember, no foe should be underestimated, including Spirit Eels,” the team said.

The top five magic spells have also been unveiled, with Impenetrable Thorns topping the list, followed by Rellana’s Twin Moons, Glintblade Trio, Rings of Spectral Light, and Mantle of Thorns.

The top five incantations are Knight’s Lightning Spear, Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns, Midra’s Flame of Frenzy, Pest-Thread Spears, and Golden Arcs. The most popular Spirit Ashes are Taylew The Golem Smith, Jolan and Anna, Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh, Inquistor Ashes, and Divine Bird Warrior Ornis.

As part of these Elden Ring celebrations, the game is currently going for 30% off on PlayStation.