E3 2023 will feature ‘AAA companies’ and ‘indie darlings’

ReedPop has unveiled plans for E3 2023, including a debuting 'Digital Week'.
10 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
E3 2023 organiser ReedPop is starting to lift the lid on the upcoming event, detailing plans for a hybrid in-person and digital showcase designed to elevate the next year in video games. As announced, this year’s show will be preceded by a brand-new ‘Digital Week’ which will include a variety of online presentations – including the returning PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Guerrilla Collective, and Black Voices in Gaming.

This will be paired with a physical event, set to take place on 13-16 June 2023 in the Los Angeles Convention Center, United States. Notably, these days will be split down the centre, with industry members invited to attend from 13-15 June, and the general public invited in from 15-16 June. Two adjacent expo halls will separate these events, with each serving a dual purpose.

Those looking to attend the industry-facing portion of the event are now able to sign up for their passes on the E3 2023 website. Applications for free media and content creator passes are also now open. Anyone keen to nab a general attendance ticket will need to stay tuned.

Read: Report: Sony, Nintendo, Xbox to skip E3 2023

As for what’s actually taking place at E3 2023, and who will be attending, ReedPop has remained vague. So far, it has promised ‘exhibitors from AAA companies to indie darlings and tech companies’, with the identity of these guests largely kept secret.

It does appear Ubisoft will be attending, as the company recently confirmed its show floor return and the potential of its ‘strong lineup’. But across the pond, there have seemingly been more drop outs than confirmations.

Reports from IGN recently revealed that Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox are planning to continue their absence from E3, with no major plans for the show. Xbox has actually announced an alternative showing, in the form of the returning Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023.

For now, these plans look unlikely to change.

Stay tuned for the finer details as we head towards E3 2023. ReedPop has promised major announcements on the way – but we’ll have to stay patient to see what’s in store.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

