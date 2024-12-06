DreamHack Melbourne cancelled indefinitely

DreamHack Melbourne 2025 has officially been cancelled, and there are no current plans for the show to return in future years. In a message to its community, organisers called the creation of DreamHack Melbourne an “absolute joy and an honour” and expressed immense pride for what’s been accomplished over the last three years.

“We are immensely proud of what we accomplished together with you, our incredible community, and we will be forever grateful for the support that you provided,” the team said in a post on X. “The memories we made together will always hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you for bringing your enthusiasm, creativity, and energy – you are what made DreamHack Melbourne truly unforgettable. Until we meet again – stay awesome and keep gaming.”

The team also confirmed there are “currently no plans to hold further DreamHack events in Australia in the foreseeable future.”

The news of DreamHack Melbourne’s outright cancellation comes as a significant surprise. Despite economic downturn, cost of living pressures increasing, and local events becoming more expensive to hold, DreamHack Melbourne appeared to be quite well-attended over the last few years. While it had more niche appeal than shows like PAX Australia, it thrived thanks to a dedicated, passionate audience base, many of whom would travel interstate to attend the show.

Read: Two weeks on: reflecting on DreamHack Melbourne 2024

Not only that, but as GamesHub covered earlier in the year, DreamHack Melbourne appeared to be going from strength to strength each year, with the 2024 edition showing off a refreshed maturity, and a brighter focus on celebrating games.

“After two weeks of reflection, it’s safe to say that DreamHack Melbourne 2024 has come a long way since 2022, and even further since Melbourne Esports Open in 2018,” writer Jack Crnjanin said. “With a new sense of maturity and stability about the event, it’s exciting to imagine how next year’s event will draw attendees, while continuing to show off the best of Australian esports.”

Now, it appears that next iteration will not eventuate.

Over on X, the loss of the beloved event has inspired a mourning period for those who attended. PAX Australia has called it, “an irreplaceable event put together by an authentic local team.” Others have expressed great surprise at its cancellation, and called the news “devastating” for the local gaming and esports scenes.

Many have also thanked DreamHack Melbourne for the memories, and for three years of community-led shows celebrating gaming, esports, and everything in between. Our thoughts are with those impacted by this cancellation, particularly the show’s organising team.