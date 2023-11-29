Dragon’s Dogma 2 officially launches in March 2024

Dragon’s Dogma 2, the long-awaited sequel to the Capcom’s cult classic RPG, will officially launch on 22 March 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The news was announced during a livestreamed showcase revealing more about the upcoming adventure, the long journey of its hero, and the game’s many impressive beasts.

With a new trailer and gameplay footage, developers introduced a fresh look at flame-breathing dragons, magic-infused combat, gorgon monsters with snakes for hair, a titan rising from the ocean, and a mysterious kingdom at the whim of a vindictive ruler. In the game, you’ll embody a custom Arisen – a warrior chosen to save a vast world from evil.

To fight for freedom and peace, you’ll wield an array of tools – bows and arrows, swords, shields, and magic – with each allowing you to conquer your enemies in new ways.

Read: New Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailer showcases detailed world

One of the major fights shown off during the Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase was against a giant wooden warrior wandering through a green land. To take down the creature, players will need to climb along its back and arms, taking out special nodes, earning victory with tactical thinking and a slow, whittling approach. It looks to be an impressive battle – and likely just one of many grand set pieces cooked up by the Capcom development team.

Elsewhere in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase, Capcom also introduced a range of new allies for your Arisen to befriend, as well as a handful of side quests that can be completed alongside the epic main quest. It appears your Arisen will be very busy while trying to save the world, with plenty of opportunities to get distracted as the journey grows in scope.

We’ll likely learn more about these colourful quests and characters in the coming months, as Capcom prepares to launch Dragon’s Dogma 2 on 22 March 2024.