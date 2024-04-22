News

 > News > Xbox

Dragon’s Dogma 2 update will revamp Dragonsplague

Dragonsplague will be easier to manage after the next major Dragon's Dogma 2 update.
22 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
dragon's dogma 2 dragonsplague how to cure guide

PC

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

Capcom has announced plans to reduce Dragonsplague afflictions in Dragon’s Dogma 2, to make the experience more manageable for players. In a post on Twitter / X, the studio confirmed Dragonsplague tweaks were a high priority for the game’s next major update, alongside fixes for minor issues, and adjustments to Pawn behaviour.

Per detailed update notes, Capcom will be “reducing the infection frequency of Dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with dragonsplague to be more noticeable – for example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.”

The news will likely come as a relief to those living in fear of recruiting other player’s Pawns, in case they’re infected with Dragonsplague. While this is still a risk, there will now be more obvious signs that a Pawn is infected, and there will also be fewer infected Pawns in the Rift.

Read: Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to cure Dragonsplague

It should be noted that Dragonsplague will still be a pain to deal with, however.

When you come across an infected Pawn, you’ll need to take steps to address their condition before they “explode” and kill anyone in nearby towns. To do so, you’ll need to dismiss the infected Pawn, allow them to die in battle, or purposefully kill them by dunking them in a large body of water (or by another method).

As well as reducing the impact of Dragonsplague, the next Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch will also add options for zooming in on Arisen and Pawn faces, and fix issues related to the game’s mini-map, escort quests, and jail. It will also adjust Pawn behaviour and dialogue to make them smarter, and less likely to die in silly ways.

Per Capcom, the new game update will release for PC and consoles in April 2024. It’s not yet dated, as work continues on tweaks and fixes. Stay tuned for more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
no rest for the wicked gameplay
?>
News

No Rest for the Wicked gets first hotfixes after rocky launch

Moon Studios is currently working to address a range of complaints around the game.

Leah J. Williams
amazon fallout tv show
?>
News

Fallout 5 won't launch until well after Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda's Todd Howard has confirmed Fallout 5 is still quite some time away, despite renewed interest in the franchise.

Leah J. Williams
littlebigplanet 3 game servers offline
?>
News

LittleBigPlanet 3 servers permanently taken offline

LittleBigPlanet 3's servers will remain offline, following months of technical difficulties.

Leah J. Williams
destiny 2 commander zavala lance reddick keith david
?>
News

Bungie and Netflix reportedly had talks for Destiny animated series

A new report has alleged a Destiny animated series was in the works at Netflix, but it was later cancelled.

Leah J. Williams
fallout tv series amazon season 2
?>
News

Amazon's Fallout TV series is officially renewed for Season 2

Fallout will continue at Amazon Prime Video.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login