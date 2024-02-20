News

 > News > PC

Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo appears to be on the way

A Dragon's Dogma 2 demo has been spotted in the Steam backend.
20 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
dragons dogma 2 gameplay

PC

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

Keen players may soon get a taste of Dragon’s Dogma 2, as a recent Steam update appears to suggest a playable demo will be available shortly. As surfaced by PCGamesN, users of Reddit recently spotted a backend change that adds in a “Free on Demand” package to Dragon’s Dogma 2. Typically, that is the designation given to free game demos – so it’s simple to assume that Capcom is planning to launch a demo for users on PC, and potentially on other consoles.

Given the original Dragon’s Dogma released a whopping 12 years ago, it’s fair to assume there’s an entirely new generation of gaming fans that may be unaware of the franchise and its legacy. A demo is a good chance to dive in and learn more about the game’s world, and to get players excited about the future of the franchise.

It could also ease the blow of Dragon’s Dogma 2 being one of the more expensive games released by Capcom.

Read: New Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailer showcases detailed world

In early 2024, the company confirmed the game would be priced at USD $69.99 in select markets, representing a rise from games of the past. As Capcom stated at the time, development costs for video games are rising rapidly, and this should be reflected in modern prices.

Capcom is certainly not wrong in this regard – game prices should match the growing scope and effort behind the scenes – but pushing prices up now, in a time of global economic distress when the cost of living has never been higher, is a risky move.

“Try before you buy” feels more important than ever. To that end, Capcom’s seeming plans to launch a demo should prove fruitful. In early glimpses, Dragon’s Dogma 2 seems to be an ambitious, dazzling adventure, filled with magical, terrifying beasts, and plenty of high fantasy action. Those on the fence may be swayed by a more hands-on entrance into its towering world.

For now, Capcom has yet to confirm a demo is on the way – but stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
tomb raider remastered fan modder development
?>
News

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered development was led by fan modder

A Tomb Raider fan led development of the highly-praised remastered trilogy.

Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi survivor cal kestis hero image
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi actor Cameron Monaghan wants Cal Kestis' live action debut to make sense

Star Wars Jedi's Cameron Monaghan has spoken more about his desires for Cal Kestis at a recent fan expo.

Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Direct 2024
?>
News

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase returns this week

The latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will feature 25 minutes of news and announcements.

Leah J. Williams
crazy taxi game reboot
?>
News

Sega's Crazy Taxi reboot will be a "AAA" game

Sega appears to have big ambitions for its newly-announced Crazy Taxi reboot.

Leah J. Williams
palworld pocketpair developers
?>
News

Palworld developer isn't worried about declining player base

Palworld's player base has steadily declined since launch in January 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login