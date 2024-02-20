Dragon’s Dogma 2 demo appears to be on the way

Keen players may soon get a taste of Dragon’s Dogma 2, as a recent Steam update appears to suggest a playable demo will be available shortly. As surfaced by PCGamesN, users of Reddit recently spotted a backend change that adds in a “Free on Demand” package to Dragon’s Dogma 2. Typically, that is the designation given to free game demos – so it’s simple to assume that Capcom is planning to launch a demo for users on PC, and potentially on other consoles.

Given the original Dragon’s Dogma released a whopping 12 years ago, it’s fair to assume there’s an entirely new generation of gaming fans that may be unaware of the franchise and its legacy. A demo is a good chance to dive in and learn more about the game’s world, and to get players excited about the future of the franchise.

It could also ease the blow of Dragon’s Dogma 2 being one of the more expensive games released by Capcom.

Read: New Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailer showcases detailed world

In early 2024, the company confirmed the game would be priced at USD $69.99 in select markets, representing a rise from games of the past. As Capcom stated at the time, development costs for video games are rising rapidly, and this should be reflected in modern prices.

Capcom is certainly not wrong in this regard – game prices should match the growing scope and effort behind the scenes – but pushing prices up now, in a time of global economic distress when the cost of living has never been higher, is a risky move.

“Try before you buy” feels more important than ever. To that end, Capcom’s seeming plans to launch a demo should prove fruitful. In early glimpses, Dragon’s Dogma 2 seems to be an ambitious, dazzling adventure, filled with magical, terrifying beasts, and plenty of high fantasy action. Those on the fence may be swayed by a more hands-on entrance into its towering world.

For now, Capcom has yet to confirm a demo is on the way – but stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.