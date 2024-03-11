Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are using its character creator for good and evil

Capcom has released the highly-detailed character creator for Dragon’s Dogma 2 early, and just 48 hours on from launch, we’ve already seen the spectacular good and horrifying evil it’s capable of producing. Fans have taken to the character creator enthusiastically, praising its level of intricacy, its ease of use, and the way it can replicate all sorts of faces.

So far, we’ve seen players create a number of familiar faces, playing around with a multitude of settings. Creator Dante O’Connel has managed to replicate Michael Jackson’s face with shocking accuracy. @D4akFlamin5 has managed a true-to-life Mads Mikkelson, accurate down to the texture of his famous face. @_LarZen_‘s character is a representation of Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard.

Meanwhile, one of the most popular creations so far is @smittenheart_‘s wonderful Timothée Chalamet, which reflects his appearance in Dune.

A number of characters from other video games have also made the leap to Dragon’s Dogma 2, including Leon from Resident Evil, Shadowheart from Baldur’s Gate 3, V from Devil May Cry, Geralt from The Witcher, and more.

One player has even managed to re-recreate Tobey Maguire’s look in Spider-Man 3, complete with a full tutorial for those keen to create their own “Bully Maguire” Pawn.

Of course, players have also used the character creator for more nefarious and hideous creations. There’s this incredibly funny attempt at Doraemon from @Libertica_TH, this hideous gnome creature from @JustGavNBennett, a terrifying grandma from @_LarZen_, the rather handsome Dirk from @Fluffyquack, and so, so many more – some of which you may regret finding.

All in all, it appears Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are having a lot of fun with the game’s character creator ahead of launch, cooking up all sorts of Pawns you may actually stumble on while travelling through the game’s world.

As in the prior Dragon’s Dogma, this sequel will allow players to create their own Pawns, and travel with the Pawns of other players – so yes, Timothée Chalamet or Michael Jackson might just get you out of a jam in future.

You can look forward to linking up with these creations when Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S on 22 March 2024.

