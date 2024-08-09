Doom and Doom 2 get definitive edition re-release

News

Doom and Doom 2 will never die.
9 Aug 2024 9:24
Leah J. Williams
Doom and Doom 2 have been re-released in a special “definitive edition” bundle featuring a range of visual and gameplay enhancements, mod support, new accessibility options, multiple soundtracks, and a brand new episode created by folks from id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames.

The new bundle enhances the existing games for modern audiences, compiling all major fixes and tweaks for both games created over the last few years, alongside new features and content designed to keep the legacy of these games intact.

With this definitive edition re-release, id Software aims to keep both games approachable and accessible for everyone, even as the march of time dates the games and their iconic FPS action. The work of id Software and Nightdive Studios will help to preserve these games, and keep the Cacodemons at bay as we approach a new decade.

For anyone who already owns a copy of Doom or Doom 2 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, this definitive edition re-release will be available as a free upgrade. If you only own one of the games, you will still get this enhanced release, while also maintaining access to past versions of Doom.

For a brief rundown, here’s what to expect of the newly-released versions of Doom and Doom 2:

  • Optimised renderer, improved performance supporting up to 4K at 120FPS on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation, PC
  • Online cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players
  • New accessibility options
  • Single-player mod support with an in-game mod browser
  • New (optional) IDKFA soundtrack created by Andrew Hulshult
  • New episode: Legacy of Rust, including new weapons and demons

All of these features will be made available in the Doom and Doom 2 definitive edition bundle, available as standalone, and free for all players who already own Doom across other platforms. You can learn more about the newly-announced re-release on the Slayers Club website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

