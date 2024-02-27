Die Gute Fabrik halts production due to funding challenges

Saltsea Chronicles and Mutazione studio Die Gute Fabrik is closing its doors and halting production on upcoming games due to a lack of funding and investment support. According to studio management, it’s become extremely difficult for work to continue, as there is a significant funding gap for the studio’s next project and seemingly no support available.

Staff at Die Gute Fabrik downed tools in mid-February 2024 and will have one month’s runway to sort out new work. Management will continue to seek funding and aid in the meantime, but for now, it does appear the studio will shut down entirely.

“We’re sad to share with you all the news that Die Gute Fabrik is halting production. The publishing and investment scene is so tough for companies and projects of our scale right now it’s made it extremely difficult for Die Gute Fabrik to secure funding for our next project without a gap in income,” the team announced on Twitter / X.

“We halted production on the 19th Feb, and used our remaining runway to give the current team a month of paid time to catch their breaths. We will still try and seek funding to resume production, but we wanted to announce this publicly in order that the team can share that they’re looking for new roles.”

Per the details provided, Die Gute Fabrik ApS will continue to operate as a business, providing service for past games, and production on new works may resume again should the company find significant funding “in future years.” The door has been left open for laid off staff to be welcomed back in this event – although for now, it appears to be an outside possibility.

“We’ve been making games since 2008, and are so proud of the work we’ve put out and the people we’ve made it with,” Die Gute Fabrik said. “Thank you for playing our games.”

The studio has posted a list of staff impacted by the studio changes, and encouraged other organisations to consider hiring them.