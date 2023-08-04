‘Queer Man’ devs Fuzzy Ghost release interactive electronica EP collab

Sydney-based game developers Fuzzy Ghost (Pete Foley and Scott Ford), who were responsible for the award-winning Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg, have released a new project with ambient electronica duo Magic City Counterpoint (Madeleine Cocolas and Chris Perren).

Titled Dialogue, the free ‘Interactive EP’ features a remixed version of Queer Man, built into an entirely new, playground-like experience. It’s described as a ‘highly textural body of musical work, combining ethereal vocal layered with processed field recordings and earthy analog textures in slowly evolving, carefully crafted compositions.’

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The EP can be explored in a non-linear fashion dictated by the player’s own whims, with elements from the soundtrack manifesting in the world itself. The project was supported through state creative funding body Arts Queensland.

Magic City Counterpoint previously contributed their track Fern Bells to the soundtrack of Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg.

Fuzzy Ghost’s next video game project is titled Janet DeMornay is a Slumlord (and a witch), a magical realist game that explores the trauma of renting in the Australian housing market.

The Dialogue Interactive EP can be experienced for free on the Fuzzy Ghost Itch.io page.

Dialogue is also available as a traditional audio experience on Bandcamp, and can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.