News

 > News > Culture

‘Queer Man’ devs Fuzzy Ghost release interactive electronica EP collab

The Fuzzy Ghost project is a surreal, interactive playground that brings ambient electronica from Magic City Counterpoint to life.
4 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Fuzzy Ghost Dialogue Magic City Counterpoint

Culture

Image: Fuzzy Ghost / Magic City Counterpoint

Share Icon

Sydney-based game developers Fuzzy Ghost (Pete Foley and Scott Ford), who were responsible for the award-winning Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg, have released a new project with ambient electronica duo Magic City Counterpoint (Madeleine Cocolas and Chris Perren).

Titled Dialogue, the free ‘Interactive EP’ features a remixed version of Queer Man, built into an entirely new, playground-like experience. It’s described as a ‘highly textural body of musical work, combining ethereal vocal layered with processed field recordings and earthy analog textures in slowly evolving, carefully crafted compositions.’

The EP can be explored in a non-linear fashion dictated by the player’s own whims, with elements from the soundtrack manifesting in the world itself. The project was supported through state creative funding body Arts Queensland.

Magic City Counterpoint previously contributed their track Fern Bells to the soundtrack of Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg.

Fuzzy Ghost’s next video game project is titled Janet DeMornay is a Slumlord (and a witch), a magical realist game that explores the trauma of renting in the Australian housing market.

The Dialogue Interactive EP can be experienced for free on the Fuzzy Ghost Itch.io page.

Dialogue is also available as a traditional audio experience on Bandcamp, and can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Street Fighter 6 Blanka Capcom
?>
News

Capcom game sales see boost thanks to Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4

Iconic Capcom properties continue to perform well, thanks to new releases that received strong critical reception.

Edmond Tran
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo
?>
News

'Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Significantly Boosts Nintendo Switch Sales in 2023

Nintendo saw an increase in Nintendo Switch Hardware sales, and celebrated the strong success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Edmond Tran
Baldur's Gate 3 Review Roundup
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 Review Roundup

The highly anticipated RPG Baldur's Gate 3 is out in the wild, though reviews are few and far between, and…

Edmond Tran
Apex Legends Resurrection Revenant Character Overhaul Abilities
?>
News

Apex Legends: Resurrection will play host to a major character overhaul

The new season of Apex Legends will completely rework one of its least popular characters.

Edmond Tran
The Callisto Protocol review
?>
News

'The Callisto Protocol' developer sheds 32 staff in layoffs

The redundancies come after a tumultuous journey for The Callisto Protocol.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login