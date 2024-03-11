Deviation Games shut down before releasing its debut PlayStation game

Deviation Games, a AAA studio formed by Call of Duty veterans in 2020, has been shut down before the release of its debut project. The game had not been formally announced, but there were high hopes for it, particularly given it had the backing of PlayStation.

As announced in 2021, Deviation Games signed a deal with PlayStation to create an original AAA IP for the company – likely one of its many live service forays. Just a year later, however, one of the studio’s founders departed, and Deviation Games subsequently went through a round of layoffs.

Now, four years on from formation, and with its debut game never formally revealed, Deviation Games is no more. The news was shared on LinkedIn by chief HR and operations manager Kriste Stull (via GamesIndustry.biz), in a post celebrating the hard work and contributions of the Deviation Games development team.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Deviation Games,” Stull said. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to our entire team. Thank you for all your hard work, dedication, and contributions to Deviation; I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with each and every one of you.”

Stull went on to announce a networking event for those in the games industry, designed to connect staff with any hiring studios.

“To all the Deviators out there, we will always cherish the memories we made together. Thank you for being a part of our journey. Go get ’em!”

As noted by GamesIndustry.biz, Deviation Games had previously claimed to have “complete financial security for years and years to come” based on its PlayStation partnership. Unfortunately, it appears the situation for the studio has changed drastically since these comments – and the safety net provided by its PlayStation backing has fallen through.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the closure of Deviation Games.