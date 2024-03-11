News

 > News > Business

Deviation Games shut down before releasing its debut PlayStation game

Deviation Games, a AAA studio formed by Call of Duty veterans, has been shut down, despite being backed by PlayStation.
11 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
deviation games playstation shut down

Business

Image: Deviation Games

Share Icon

Deviation Games, a AAA studio formed by Call of Duty veterans in 2020, has been shut down before the release of its debut project. The game had not been formally announced, but there were high hopes for it, particularly given it had the backing of PlayStation.

As announced in 2021, Deviation Games signed a deal with PlayStation to create an original AAA IP for the company – likely one of its many live service forays. Just a year later, however, one of the studio’s founders departed, and Deviation Games subsequently went through a round of layoffs.

Now, four years on from formation, and with its debut game never formally revealed, Deviation Games is no more. The news was shared on LinkedIn by chief HR and operations manager Kriste Stull (via GamesIndustry.biz), in a post celebrating the hard work and contributions of the Deviation Games development team.

Read: Deck Nine Games is laying off 20% of its workforce

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Deviation Games,” Stull said. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to our entire team. Thank you for all your hard work, dedication, and contributions to Deviation; I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with each and every one of you.”

Stull went on to announce a networking event for those in the games industry, designed to connect staff with any hiring studios.

“To all the Deviators out there, we will always cherish the memories we made together. Thank you for being a part of our journey. Go get ’em!”

As noted by GamesIndustry.biz, Deviation Games had previously claimed to have “complete financial security for years and years to come” based on its PlayStation partnership. Unfortunately, it appears the situation for the studio has changed drastically since these comments – and the safety net provided by its PlayStation backing has fallen through.

Our thoughts are with those impacted by the closure of Deviation Games.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
multiversus game return
?>
News

MultiVersus officially returns in May 2024

MultiVersus is bringing new modes, characters, and more with its return.

Leah J. Williams
dragon's dogma 2 character creator
?>
News

Dragon's Dogma 2 players are using its character creator for good and evil

Timothée Chalamet, Bully Maguire, and more have already debuted in the world of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Leah J. Williams
small radios big televisions adult sim games published
?>
News

Several Adult Swim-published games set to be "retired" shortly

Several Adult Swim Games-published titles are reportedly set to be retired and removed from Steam.

Leah J. Williams
activision qa workers union
?>
News

Activision QA workers form largest video game union so far

Hundreds of QA workers at Activision studios across the United States have voted to form a major new union.

Leah J. Williams
the super mario bros movie sequel
?>
News

New Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in April 2026

The next Super Mario Bros. Movie from Nintendo and Illumination will officially release in April 2026.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login