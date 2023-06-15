Dead Cells animated series gets first trailer, 10-episode run

Dead Cells, the roguelite 2D platformer from French game developer cooperative Motion Twin, is being turned into a short animated series, with a run of 10 episodes, each around 7 minutes. A debut trailer for this previously-announced animated series was recently released, announcing a release for sometime in 2024.

The series is being produced by Bobbypills, the French animation house responsible for the game’s previous animated trailers, in partnership with ADN, a French anime streaming network. The series will air exclusively in France, presumably in French, before being distributed worldwide.

Bobbypills is also responsible for Ubisoft’s upcoming anime adaptation of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon for Netflix, titled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, which was first shown during the 2023 Ubisoft Forward.

According to the official description for the Dead Cells animated series, the show will ‘take place on (surprise, surprise) a cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague.’

‘After the island’s foolish king develops a remedy that ends up turning the population into monstrous creatures, prophecies depicting a flame-headed hero who will kill the crazy King begin to appear. As it so happens, this beheaded hero is real, but saving a kingdom isn’t on his schedule and he just wants to be left alone. Well, guess who isn’t going to be left alone…’

In other Dead Cells news, a recent interview with the leadership of Motion Twin revealed that the game has sold 10 million copies to date, and that the studio is working on two brand new titles, both based on properties from third parties.