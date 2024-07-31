News

Daytona USA arcade machine allegedly used in Perth bikie crime

Police in Western Australia have found AUD $400,000 in cash inside a Daytona USA arcade machine.
31 Jul 2024 11:06
Leah J. Williams
daytona usa arcade machine perth

Image: WA Police

Daytona USA arcade machines are fairly common around Australia, with many found in local arcades and amusement joints. Whether from childhood or more recent trips, the machines remain incredibly popular, and there’s a huge market out there for arcade enthusiasts and collectors. That might explain why a Daytona USA machine has recently become embroiled in allegations of criminal activity in Perth, Western Australia.

As first reported by ABC, Western Australian police recently discovered over AUD $400,000 in cash hiding in the cavity of a Daytona USA arcade machine. The cash was reportedly discovered after a traffic stop on the Tonkin Highway in Perth, which initially led to the seizure of AUD $4,000 in cash, and a baton weapon.

Following this seizure, police moved to carry out searches of two properties – one commercial, and one residential. On searching the commercial property, which “housed a number of arcade games” police found the aforementioned AUD $400,000 in cash, stashed within the Daytona USA machine. Alongside this, police also reportedly found ammunition and a handgun.

Provided photography indicates the headboard of the arcade machine was used to store these items, with ample space for stacks of money and other bags.

Read: Play Donkey Kong 370% bigger at The Strong National Museum of Play

Per ABC, one person was charged following these searches, with allegations including possessing an unlicensed firearm, possessing bulletproof clothing, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a firearm with circumstances of aggravation, and one count of receiving money that is the proceeds of an offence.

Based on later police comment, it’s alleged the cash seized relates to bikie crime in Western Australia. Police believe that with the seizure of cash and weapons from this Daytona USA machine, the streets of Perth and its surrounds will be safer.

“We have seen the reckless disregard for community safety shown by outlaw motorcycle gang members, so we know the removal of these firearms from the hands of gang members has made our community safer,” WA Police Commander of State Crime Gordon Fairman said of the seizure (via ABC).

“We will continue to protect our community and the Western Australian way of life by relentlessly targeting members of outlaw motorcycle gangs that use intimidation and violence to commit crime.”

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.


