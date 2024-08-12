Every D23 Disney x Fortnite reveal: New season, skins, more

In early 2024, Disney invested USD $1.5 billion in Epic Games, with a view to create “a multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.” At D23 2024, the first part of Disney’s collaboration with Epic Games was revealed, in the form of new skins, weapons, and seasonal content for Fortnite.

While there’s likely much more to come from Disney’s investment, there was plenty revealed as part of this early showing. Here’s the rundown.

Doctor Doom is the villain of Fortnite‘s latest season

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Fortnite: Chapter 5 Season 4 is subtitled “Absolute Doom” and it will be headlined by Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom. Across seasonal battles, players will team up to fight against Doom and his forces, or join him as a villain.

As part of this event, there will be a range of Marvel-themed skins to unlock on a Battle Pass, including:

Shuri as Black Panther

Fortnite‘s Jonesy as Captain America

Emma Frost

Gwenpool

Peely as Wolverine (aka Peelverine)

War Machine

Mysterio

Doctor Doom (arriving later in September)

Meowscles as Sabretooth

Fishstick as Deadpool (aka Fishpool)

Many of these skins will crossover into Lego Fortnite, so you can expect some new Marvel characters for this mode, as well.

Disney Villains and Heroes are coming to Fortnite

Image: Disney / Epic Games

During D23, Disney and Epic Games also announced a range of classic Disney Villains will arrive in Fortnite, with newly-designed costumes. Based on an early teaser image, the game will get Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella shortly, with each sporting new “battle-ready” outfits (Hook has an entire bicep out, for some reason).

These skins are expected to launch in Spring 2024 [Southern Hemisphere].

In addition, players can also expect new Incredibles hero skins in the game, with Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone arriving in Fortnite around the same time.

New Star Wars x Fortnite skins

Finally, Disney also announced new Star Wars skins for Fortnite during D23. Grogu is arriving as an equippable Back Bling for players, and fan-favourite droid assassin IG-11 is set to arrive as a character skin, as is the villainous Moff Gideon.

These skins are set to launch on 12 August 2024.

For now, that’s all Disney had to announce about its collaboration with Epic Games, but there’s likely much more to come in future. Stay tuned to see what else is on the way.