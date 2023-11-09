News

Crunchyroll launches video games for Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers

Crunchyroll is expanding its platform to include mobile games for premium subscribers.
9 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
crunchyroll video games vault subscribers

Image: Silver Lining Studio

Crunchyroll has become the latest streaming platform to introduce video games, with the newly-launched Crunchyroll Game Vault now offering a number of popular mobile titles for those subscribed to Crunchyroll Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan.

The service appears to be fashioned after Netflix’s own deep dive into mobile games, with a handful of games being offered initially, and more set to arrive in the near future. All mobile games available via the Crunchyroll Game Vault will be ad and microtransaction free.

The first lot of mobile titles includes:

  • Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
  • River City Girls
  • Inbento
  • Wolfstride
  • Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions

Notably, River City Girls, Captain Velvet Meteor, and Wolfstride will be available on mobile devices exclusively through Crunchyroll. As with Netflix, it’s likely the company will pursue more exclusive mobile debuts to widen the appeal of its mobile games offering.

Read: Netflix to release 40+ games in 2023, on a monthly basis

The Crunchyroll Game Vault is available on Android devices now, and it’s coming to iOS soon – so keep an eye out if you’re keen to jump in. As mentioned, the new mobile game offerings on Crunchyroll will be an added perk for Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers, with no additional payment required to download and play each game.

Currently, Mega Fan subscriptions are available for AU $13.99/month | US $9.99/month, and Ultimate Fan subscriptions (only available in select countries) are US $14.99/month. Either subscription will allow you access to the new Crunchyroll Game Vault on a monthly basis, with the newly-announced mobile games available for as long as a subscription is active.

While some content on Crunchyroll is free, the mobile games offering will be exclusive to those who pay for the premium membership tiers. Stay tuned for the next wave of games launching on Crunchyroll.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

