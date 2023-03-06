News

Capcom Spotlight 2023 will feature Ghost Trick, Exoprimal, RE4

Capcom Spotlight 2023 will feature a range of upcoming, highly-anticipated games.
Capcom is hosting a major video game showcase on 9 March 2023, with the company’s most anticipated titles set to appear. So far, Capcom has confirmed Resident Evil 4, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Exoprimal and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will be given a spotlight – hopefully, with the latter two given firm release dates.

While there may be other surprises waiting in the wings, given the Capcom Spotlight will last 26 minutes, the lineup is already pretty juicy.

News about the newly-announced Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective remaster is enough to tempt us – and there should be plenty of other tidbits beyond this. Exoprimal recently completed a number of closed beta tests, which could indicate a release is on the horizon. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 4 is entering its official launch month, which likely means new features and modes will be detailed.

Keep your expectations in check, and the latest Capcom Spotlight should be a blast.

Read: Ghost Trick, Professor Layton, and Fantasy Life return in Nintendo Direct

How to watch the Capcom Spotlight in March 2023

Capcom Spotlight 2023 will take place on 9 March 2023 at 10:30 pm GMT. The show will be live on the official Capcom YouTube channels, with everyone able to tune in.

Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

  • Australia – 9:30 am AEDT | 9:00 am ACDT | 6:30 am AWST (10 March)
  • United States – 2:30 pm PT | 5:30 pm ET (9 March)
  • United Kingdom – 10:30 pm GMT | 11:30 pm CET (9 March)

Given the show will spotlight nearly 30 minutes of major announcements, it should be well worth tuning in for. We’ll bring you all the latest news as it airs – so keep an eye out for fresh details.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

