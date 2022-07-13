Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 apparently suffers major leak

A prominent industry leaker has seemingly spilled the beans on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, taking to Twitter to post fresh details about the game’s perks, upgrades, killstreaks, and game modes ahead of an official reveal by developer Infinity Ward. While the legitimacy of the leaks is in question, every image posted has since been removed via DMCA requests, which likely indicates Infinity Ward, or publisher Activision, is firmly in damage control.

Despite these images no longer being available, fans who spotted the leaks have now compiled the information included, and preserved it for posterity.

At this stage, it’s unknown how the data was compiled, but it’s assumed to be part of an early build for the game – which means there’s still scope for the perks and other details to be changed ahead of the final release. With that in mind, the leak has revealed a number of intriguing factoids.

Perks for the game, according to the leak, will include: Overwatch, Overcharge, Survivor, Pitcher, Amped, Double Time, Ghost, High Alert, Kill Chain, Overkill, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Spotter, Tracker, Tune Up, and others, all of which allow players to customise their class and equipment. There’s nothing too surprising in this batch, although there are a few perks new to the series.

Killstreaks include: UAV, Fuel Bomb, Smoke Airdrop, Thermobaric Strike, and Cluster Spike. Field upgrades include: EMP, Tactical Camera, Inflatable Decoy, Stimpistol, Battle Rage, Sonar Pulse and Sound Veil.

But the most interesting part of the leak is the sheer number of game modes that will apparently be included with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. These include:

All or Nothing

Bounty

Cranked

CTF

Cyberdemon

Demolition

Domination

Free For All

Ground War

Ground War Bomb

Gunfight

Hardpoint

Headquarters

Infected

Kill Confirmed

Knockout

Search & Destroy

Team Deathmatch

It’s unlikely every single mode listed here will be included at launch, but it’s an impressive array – and even a portion of these modes should keep players running and gunning for hours at a time. Interestingly, it also appears there’s a zombie mode amongst these, with ‘Infected’ rumoured to be a frantic run from lurching, zombie-like beings.

At this stage, the leaks have yet to be confirmed as legitimate – and they likely never will be, given the typical secrecy around game development and data mining. Regardless, the details here are very tantalising, and paint a pretty picture for the upcoming launch of the game.

We’ll find out exactly what’s in the works for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 when the game launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 28 October 2022.