BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH Brings Found Footage Horror to PlayStation

Sometimes a game release sneaks up on you, not because it wasn’t on your radar, but because its concept is just so different from the rest of the PlayStation lineup. That’s exactly the case with BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH, which launched today this week on PS5 and PS4.

This isn’t another cinematic action-adventure or glossy open-world RPG. Instead, it’s a horror title built on the unnerving atmosphere of found footage. The type of experience where grainy VHS effects, warped sound, and claustrophobic framing are the real stars of the show. It’s the kind of niche project that PlayStation thrives on from time to time, giving horror fans something offbeat to sink into.

This is another example of why Indie entries have more soul that large-scale AAA releases. This smaller, more unsettling entry is a reminder that games don’t need scale to be memorable. Sometimes all it takes is a clever idea and the guts to execute it with conviction.

A New Spin on Horror Presentation

BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH is built around the idea that the screen itself is part of the horror. Instead of giving you full control in a polished world, the game filters everything through a lo-fi lens. Grainy recordings, flickering screens, and unstable perspectives amplify the unease. You’re never quite sure what’s real and what’s fabricated, and that sense of unreliability fuels every encounter.

The developers lean hard into presentation. Jump scares exist, but they aren’t the backbone. It’s the tension, the constant dread that something unseen is manipulating what you’re watching. For a medium that often struggles to innovate in horror, this commitment to an unconventional visual style makes the game stand out.

PlayStation as a Horror Platform

PlayStation has long had a history of supporting horror in various forms, from blockbuster names like Resident Evil to experimental titles that push boundaries. BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH fits neatly into that tradition. It may not have the budget of a AAA series, but it delivers something PlayStation fans value – diversity in experiences.

The timing is also clever. With the fall season approaching and horror naturally coming back into the spotlight, the launch feels perfectly positioned. Fans who want something different to tide them over before the next big-name horror release now have a tightly focused experience ready to play.

Designed for Atmosphere, Not Action

One of the boldest design choices here is restraint. BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH doesn’t try to overwhelm with combat or elaborate mechanics. Instead, it thrives on atmosphere. Players are encouraged to lean into the discomfort, to notice the flicker of light, the distortion of sound, or the shift in camera angle that suggests something has changed.

It’s unsettling precisely because it avoids the predictable. There are no glowing objective markers to follow, no endless inventory menus to manage. You’re immersed in the illusion of found footage, left to decipher what’s unfolding without the usual handholding. That risk makes the horror feel sharper and more personal.

A Cult Hit in the Making?

It’s hard to say if BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH will reach a wide audience, but it doesn’t have to. Horror games often live and die on word of mouth, and this one has all the hallmarks of a cult favorite. Streamers, in particular, will likely pick it up quickly – the kind of unsettling presentation makes for great reactions and community discussions.

For those on PlayStation looking to escape the formulaic churn of big releases, this game is a perfect detour. It’s not trying to be the next tentpole franchise. It’s simply carving out its own eerie space, where discomfort is the point and ambiguity is the hook.

Why It Matters

Games like BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH remind us that innovation often comes from the fringes. While major studios refine their formulas, smaller projects like this dare to break the mold. On PlayStation, that means horror fans have something unexpected to dive into – a reminder that even in 2025, there’s room for weird, niche, and unsettling experiences alongside the polished blockbusters.