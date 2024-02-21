Borderlands movie gets official first look ahead of trailer release

The long-gestating Borderlands movie adaptation has been publicly revealed in a handful of first looks across People and IGN. While the film had been teased with silhouette photos, today’s content drop reveals complete looks at the costumes and designs for the upcoming film, as well as a brief glimpse at the action, ahead of a full trailer expected to launch tomorrow.

The glimpse in People is fairly meaty, with newly-published images revealing good looks at protagonists Lilith (Cate Blanchett), Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Claptrap (Jack Black). According to new plot details, this team will assemble as Lilith “makes a homecoming to her planet, Pandora, in order to search for the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez).”

Read: The Borderlands film adaptation arrives in August 2024

As revealed, Blanchett will rock a similar look to her video game counterpart. She wears a bright red wig with orange tips in the film, as well as a weathered leather jacket and scale-type vest.

Likewise, the other cast members are also recognisable as their video game characters – Greenblatt wears Tiny Tina’s iconic bunny ear headband, Munteanu is a picture-perfect “Psycho” and Kevin Hart is a fairly accurate Roland. Claptrap, who will be voiced by Jack Black, also looks great, and video game-accurate.

Accompanying the People reveal is a 10-second trailer teaser posted by IGN, which reveals the main cast in action. In this video, we see Lilith and Roland firing off guns, Tiny Tina performing a twirl, and the appearance of a Vault Monster. While it’s too quick to make a judgement call just yet, we’ll get a better glimpse at the action in the upcoming first trailer.

While the Borderlands movie has been in development for several years – with filming reportedly completed three years ago – there is hope the extra time, reported reshoots, and the alleged removal of credit for one of its award-winning writers aren’t indicators of disaster.

We’ll have more on the Borderlands movie when the first major trailer drops. For now, the film is expected to release in cinemas in August 2024.