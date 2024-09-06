Big Games Night Out 2024 to feature Guck’s Blaktasia, and more

Big Games Night Out returns to Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) on 10 October 2024, with Melbourne’s Fed Square once again playing host to a variety of video game-themed celebrations. This year will see the return of features like the Cosplay Runway, as well as free-to-play game zones, live performances, prize giveaways, a tabletop games extravaganza, and late night access to ACMI – but there will also be two special game celebrations alongside these activities.

For one, the team at Guck will be celebrated at Big Games Night Out 2024, with their upcoming mobile game Blaktasia: Invasion of the Murk having its global premiere during the event. This game, set to release in early 2025, has been developed as a free and accessible mobile game designed to teach about restoring the bush in a First Nations fantasy world. Guck is an Aboriginal-led studio, and aims to share culture and education in this game.

As part of its global premiere, audiences at Big Games Night Out will get “an exclusive peek into the magical world, characters, and incredible story of the Blaktasia Universe in a live, interactive experience.”

Read: Guck announces debut game, Blaktasia

In addition, Crossy Road will also be celebrated during Big Games Night Out. This Hipster Whale-developed game turns 10 this year, and after over 350 million downloads, there’s certainly plenty of reasons to party.

“Fed Square has cemented itself as home to the greatest night out in Australian games – bringing together seasoned and budding players, with families and friends enjoying an evening in the city,” Katrina Sedgwick, Director & CEO of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation said in a press release.

“This year’s event is the biggest yet and will be history-making with the anticipated global premiere of Blaktasia. Mark your diaries – this will be a night not to be missed.”

Big Games Night Out 2024: Full list of events

Here’s a brief rundown of all the events scheduled for Big Games Night Out 2024:

Blacktasia Universe , Main Stage in Fed Square – “Gamers will experience Blaktasia for the first time, free and on an epic scale.”

, Main Stage in Fed Square – “Gamers will experience Blaktasia for the first time, free and on an epic scale.” Crossy Road & Hipster Whale Celebration , Various locations in Fed Square – “Hipster Whale is celebrating with uniquely Crossy Road experiences at Big Games Night Out.”

, Various locations in Fed Square – “Hipster Whale is celebrating with uniquely Crossy Road experiences at Big Games Night Out.” Indiginerd’s D&D , Koorie Heritage Trust at Fed Square – “Indiginerd is excited to present a very special D&D campaign at Big Games Night Out.”

, Koorie Heritage Trust at Fed Square – “Indiginerd is excited to present a very special D&D campaign at Big Games Night Out.” Cosplay Runway , Main Stage at Fed Square – “Cosplayers take to the runway to showcase the best in fantasy fashion and makeup.”

, Main Stage at Fed Square – “Cosplayers take to the runway to showcase the best in fantasy fashion and makeup.” Free to Play Game Zones , Various locations in Fed Square – “Multiple Games Zones will offer free-to-play games – from 80s to indie, arcades to esports, and tabletop to roleplay.”

, Various locations in Fed Square – “Multiple Games Zones will offer free-to-play games – from 80s to indie, arcades to esports, and tabletop to roleplay.” Live performances , Main Stage in Fed Square – “DJs, live performances, immersive audience experiences, Just Dance-offs and much more!”

, Main Stage in Fed Square – “DJs, live performances, immersive audience experiences, Just Dance-offs and much more!” Board in the City: Tabletop Games Extravaganza , The Atrium in Fed Square – “Melbourne Meeples is back to share a passion for board gaming at Big Game Night Out, showcasing a diverse array of new and old games including games from Victorian and Australian designers and publishers.”

, The Atrium in Fed Square – “Melbourne Meeples is back to share a passion for board gaming at Big Game Night Out, showcasing a diverse array of new and old games including games from Victorian and Australian designers and publishers.” ACMI Late Nights, ACMI in Fed Square – “Explore the chaos and craft behind everyone’s favourite cheeky goose with a visit to Honk! Untitled Goose Exhibition.”

You can learn more about Big Games Night Out 2024 in Melbourne, Australia on the Fed Square website.