Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox will release in December 2023

While Baldur’s Gate 3 launched to critical acclaim in August 2023, players on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One have watched on enviously. Reported issues with game performance and split-screen forced developer Larian Studios to hold back this version of the game, as it aimed to achieve parity between all versions of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Now, it has seemingly addressed these concerns – as a December 2023 release window for the Xbox version of the game has been confirmed. As announced by Larian, the game is now “on track” with a firm release date set to be announced during The Game Awards on 7 December 2023.

Those who’ve waited patiently for more news of the Xbox version should finally get their long-awaited answers in a World Premiere trailer. Given that The Game Awards takes place a week into December, we could technically see an immediately drop – and this would no doubt cause buzz online – but for now, those keen to play the game on Xbox will need to stay tuned for fresh news.

Read: Baldur’s Gate 3 Review – Glory, guts, and brain worms

Notably, the game will launch right on time for the holidays – a period where people are more likely to have spare time to devote to a 40+ hour sprawling RPG.

For those who haven’t dived in just yet, it’s well worth the time investment. In the GamesHub review, we called it a “glorious, shape-shifting RPG epic” that boasts compelling plots, a gorgeous world, and layers of choice that make each playthrough feel different.

“In creating a sense of personal connection, felt throughout every choice-based dialogue and combat interaction, Baldur’s Gate 3 expertly enthrals you with its ever-expanding plot,” we wrote. “It winds a coil around your heart and tugs you along a string, emphasising your place in its world with every step. You aren’t just a bystander, romping through disparate quests. You are part of the fabric of its world, with every choice tugging at the seams, causing a ripple effect.”

Stay tuned for more details about the Xbox release of this many award-nominated adventure.