Baldur’s Gate 3 launched with “horny” bug that sped up romance

Larian Studios has admitted a slight error in the launch version of Baldur’s Gate 3, recently telling The Gamer that a programming bug caused many of the game’s main companions to be overly “horny” and aggressively forward with players. If you’re somebody who started the game and immediately nabbed a partner, thanking your roguish charms and charisma – it might be time to reconsider your prowess.

According to game director Swen Vincke, a bug included with the game on launch reportedly lowered the acceptance threshold for companion romances, meaning players barely had to make an effort to begin a romance or initiate sex.

“It was a bug,” Vincke said of the game’s romances at launch. “The approval thresholds were too low when we shipped. That’s why they were so horny in the beginning. It wasn’t supposed to be that way … It wasn’t intended, especially Gale. [He] wasn’t supposed to be like, instantly there.”

Vincke believes that Gale was the companion most impacted by this low threshold – and given most players will have encountered his flirting in the early game, that appears to ring true. Beyond Gale’s tragic backstory, the most significant part of his persona seemed to be his aggressive flirting, and insistence on romance.

“There were a lot of people that enjoyed it,” Vincke admitted of the fast pace of romance. “But it was too fast. It was supposed to simulate how real relationships are.”

Read: Baldur’s Gate 3 Guide: Tips and Early Game Advice for Beginners

With players able to speed through romances on their initial playthrough, gaining a beau in record speeds of around 8 minutes, it’s fair to say romances in Baldur’s Gate 3 weren’t quite accurate at launch. Players looking to restart a playthrough will need to keep this in mind, as with approval thresholds now raised, they’ll need to work harder to make an impression on their team mates, and eventually kickstart a blossoming romance.

Going forward, Gale will be slightly less approachable, as will other companions. Rather than buffing out your approach with quick dialogue and romantic actions, you’ll need to bide your time, analyse your chosen partner’s needs and desires, and set forth on a ‘slow burn’ quest for their heart.

Early patches have already tweaked these issues in Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, and it’s expected they’ll be included with the PlayStation 5 version on launch. From now on, players will need to exercise more patience as they look for companionship in the Forgotten Realms.