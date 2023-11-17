Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting a cool physical edition

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set be released physically in a Deluxe Edition with a playable disc and a variety of collectibles, including a cloth map, soundtrack, patches, stickers, a poster, in-game goodies, and a display box. Per Larian Studios, the newly-announced pack will retail for USD $79.99 | €79.99, and copies will ship sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

Notably, it will be available in variants for PS5, Xbox, and PC. The PS5 version of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition will include the game on two discs, the Xbox version will come on three discs, and the PC version will include a CD key and installer.

Those keen to get their hands on any of these editions shouldn’t have to worry about stock – Larian has noted the Deluxe Edition will be consistently restocked, and will not be produced in a limited quantity.

“We understand the value of physical media, and while there are clearly increasingly significant challenges when it comes to the archiving of games, we truly believe it’s worth experimenting, even if it means a f*** ton of discs,” Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian Studios said in a press release.

Image: Larian Studios

Read: Baldur’s Gate 3 Review – Glory, guts, and brain worms

As detailed, these are the major physical and in-game items included with a purchase of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition.

DIGITAL CONTENT

Divinity Item Pack – Equip your party with an array of items inspired by the world and characters of Divinity.

– Equip your party with an array of items inspired by the world and characters of Divinity. Bard Song Pack – Astound audiences by performing this special set of new songs – or have them covering their ears if you lack proficiency.

– Astound audiences by performing this special set of new songs – or have them covering their ears if you lack proficiency. Exclusive Dice Skin – Fail checks with style, or succeed with a new air of confidence.

– Fail checks with style, or succeed with a new air of confidence. Paintings from Rivellon – Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms, inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2.

– Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms, inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2. Adventurer’s Pouch – Receive a collection of camp supplies and potions to help get your journey started.

– Receive a collection of camp supplies and potions to help get your journey started. Digital OST – Enjoy the music of Baldur’s Gate 3 from composer Borislav Slavov. Crack this soundtrack out in your D&D session, and get the feel and mood of Baldur’s Gate 3!

– Enjoy the music of Baldur’s Gate 3 from composer Borislav Slavov. Crack this soundtrack out in your D&D session, and get the feel and mood of Baldur’s Gate 3! Digital Artbook – Explore the art and design of Baldur’s Gate 3 in this comprehensive digital artbook, written by Larian.

– Explore the art and design of Baldur’s Gate 3 in this comprehensive digital artbook, written by Larian. Digital Character Sheets – Peruse and print a set of four-page D&D character sheets for each Baldur’s Gate 3 Origin character.

PHYSICAL GOODIES

Original Game Soundtrack – 3 CDs of adventuring anthems sure to get any party gathered, by Larian’s Bobby Slavov.

– 3 CDs of adventuring anthems sure to get any party gathered, by Larian’s Bobby Slavov. Map – A double-sided map for your adventures.

– A double-sided map for your adventures. Stickers – 32 stickers featuring Baldur’s Gate 3‘s origin characters, iconic D&D monsters, and much more.

– 32 stickers featuring Baldur’s Gate 3‘s origin characters, iconic D&D monsters, and much more. Patches – Flaming Fist or Mark of the Absolute. With both patches in the box, show your allegiance!

– Flaming Fist or Mark of the Absolute. With both patches in the box, show your allegiance! Mind Flayer Poster – Let your friends know the invasion is on with this big, beautiful, terrifying poster.

– Let your friends know the invasion is on with this big, beautiful, terrifying poster. Game Disc – PC, Xbox, or PS5.

– PC, Xbox, or PS5. Game Box – Keep Baldur’s Gate 1 & 2 company with this collectable box created in the style of the original series.

Those keen to preorder the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition can now do so via the Baldur’s Gate 3 website.