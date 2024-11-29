Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting new photo mode, cross-play, and more in major update

The Baldur’s Gate 3 story isn’t over just yet – as Larian Studios has confirmed a major new update dropping shortly will introduce some fresh new features to the game. Per a blog post on Steam, these features include a special photo mode, new subclasses for each class, and cross-play for those on PC and consoles (as well as cross-progression across all platforms).

It’s a pretty hefty list for a game that’s now pushing four years (including its early access window), but that just goes to show how much Larian Studios remains committed to improvements, and to meeting player requests. Is it strictly necessary to have a layered photo mode in the game? No, but it’s certainly nice to have.

As announced, photo mode is “like a photo booth that lets you set up pretty much any shot you like.” You’ll be able to adjust camera reticle and composition, pose your characters, and play around with field of view, exposure, depth of field, and focus, for snappy shots that illuminate your Hero’s Journey.

Beyond photo mode and cross-play, the other biggest change introduced in Larian Studios’ upcoming update is that you’ll be able to pick new subclasses with unique skills, as you evolve your main squad. This includes the following:

Bard: College of Glamour – “As a College of Glamour Bard, you’ll find you have the power to heal friends and command enemies in equal measure.” This includes new spells Mantle of Inspiration, and Mantle of Majesty.

– “As a College of Glamour Bard, you’ll find you have the power to heal friends and command enemies in equal measure.” This includes new spells Mantle of Inspiration, and Mantle of Majesty. Barbarian: Path of Giants – “Opt for the Path of Giants, and your newfound giant strength will make it easier for you to yeet friend and foe alike.” This includes new skill, Giant’s Rage.

– “Opt for the Path of Giants, and your newfound giant strength will make it easier for you to yeet friend and foe alike.” This includes new skill, Giant’s Rage. Cleric: Death Domain – “As a cleric of death, you’ll find a few dark new tricks up your sleeves – from spells that specialise in necrotic damage to three new necromancy cantrips.” This includes new cantrip, Toll the Dead.

– “As a cleric of death, you’ll find a few dark new tricks up your sleeves – from spells that specialise in necrotic damage to three new necromancy cantrips.” This includes new cantrip, Toll the Dead. Druid: Circle of Stars – “These Druids look to the stars for answers, accessing powers beyond those offered through the classic wildshapes.” This includes new Starry Forms (Archer, Chalice, Dragon).

– “These Druids look to the stars for answers, accessing powers beyond those offered through the classic wildshapes.” This includes new Starry Forms (Archer, Chalice, Dragon). Paladin: Oath of the Crown – “You’ve been sworn to uphold the principles of law. Stay true to your oath and you’ll be rewarded with the power to aid your allies and disrupt your foes.” This allows you to guide your companions with Righteous Clarity, and cast Divine Allegiance.

– “You’ve been sworn to uphold the principles of law. Stay true to your oath and you’ll be rewarded with the power to aid your allies and disrupt your foes.” This allows you to guide your companions with Righteous Clarity, and cast Divine Allegiance. Fighter: Arcane Archer – “Mastering the dual arts of magic and marksmanship, the Arcane Archer subclass offers unique skills on top of new shooting animations.” This includes the ability to banish foes to the Feywild.

– “Mastering the dual arts of magic and marksmanship, the Arcane Archer subclass offers unique skills on top of new shooting animations.” This includes the ability to banish foes to the Feywild. Monk: Drunken Master – “Putting the brew in homebrew, as the Drunken Master, you have the ability to consume alcohol straight from your inventory, as well as drink from bottles you see around the Sword Coast, in order to recover Ki.” This introduces the Intoxication Strike and Sobering Realisation skills.

– “Putting the brew in homebrew, as the Drunken Master, you have the ability to consume alcohol straight from your inventory, as well as drink from bottles you see around the Sword Coast, in order to recover Ki.” This introduces the Intoxication Strike and Sobering Realisation skills. Ranger: Swarmkeeper – “The Swarmkeeper subclass provides Rangers with three kinds of deadly swarms to assist them in combat.” This introduces Cloud of Jellyfish, Flurry of Moths, and Legion of Bees.

– “The Swarmkeeper subclass provides Rangers with three kinds of deadly swarms to assist them in combat.” This introduces Cloud of Jellyfish, Flurry of Moths, and Legion of Bees. Rogue: Swashbuckler – “This Rogue subclass introduces a range of new actions fit for the piratical life.” As a Swashbuckler, you can throw sand to blind enemies, and use Fancy Footwork.

– “This Rogue subclass introduces a range of new actions fit for the piratical life.” As a Swashbuckler, you can throw sand to blind enemies, and use Fancy Footwork. Sorcerer: Shadow Magic – “As a Shadow Magic Sorcerer, you deal in a form of magic that makes you deadliest in darkness.” This introduces Superior Darkvision, Shadow Walk, Hound of Ill Omen, and Strength of the Grave.

– “As a Shadow Magic Sorcerer, you deal in a form of magic that makes you deadliest in darkness.” This introduces Superior Darkvision, Shadow Walk, Hound of Ill Omen, and Strength of the Grave. Warlock: Hexblade – “Hexblade Warlocks make a pact with an entity from the Shadowfell that manifests in the form of magical weapons.” You’ll be able to curse your enemies and raise them from the dead.

– “Hexblade Warlocks make a pact with an entity from the Shadowfell that manifests in the form of magical weapons.” You’ll be able to curse your enemies and raise them from the dead. Wizard: Bladesinging – “The Bladesinging subclass merges swordplay with wizardry.” You get new spell animations, and the Bladesong ability.

To learn more about these new subclasses, and every other new feature arriving in Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the game’s Steam page. The new additions are expected to be “stress tested” in early January 2025, and will presumably launch shortly afterwards.