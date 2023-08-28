News

Baldur’s Gate 3: Patch #1 fixes bugs, balance, and kisses

The latest update for Baldur's Gate 3 features a range of improvements – including tweaks to romance.
28 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
baldur's gate 3 shadowheart

Image: Larian Studios

Larian Studios has announced the first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, with a range of bug fixes, balances, and animation tweaks now implemented in the game. Around 1,000 issues have reportedly been addressed, with the most notable being related to the game’s romance system.

After updating, players attempting to romance Shadowheart will have an easier time, as Larian has addressed a minor bug that prevented intimate scenes from triggering. Anyone romancing Shadowheart or any other tall character in the game as a shorter hero will also now have a much better time scoring a kiss. Following the latest patch, the kiss animations for Baldur’s Gate 3 have been tweaked to accomodate for height difference.

Elsewhere in the latest patch, Larian Studios has also addressed a range of ‘show-stopping’ bugs and logic issues that have made adventuring difficult for some players. For one thing, players will no longer get stuck in the mysterious Morphic Pool with The Emperor. For another, characters will no longer get stuck in infinite falling loops on the battlefield.

Read: Baldur’s Gate 3 Review – Glory, guts, and brain worms

Tweaks to story flow will also make the adventure more logical going forward, with a range of tweaks to ensure appropriate character reactions. Jaheira and Minsc will now have more of a shared plot, and dealing with one will have consequences for the other. Companion Minthara will also be easier to deal with, as she’ll have improved dialogue flow and fewer glitches in her story.

For another important change, throwing coins at beggars will no longer damage them – so don’t try it.

Per details revealed by Larian, the next patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t too far down the track. While Patch #1 has introduced an array of much-needed changes, there’s still plenty of features in need of tweaks. Patch #2 is expected to include a range of fresh fixes, as well as ‘significant’ performance improvements – so keep an eye out for more details.

Alongside this future patch, Larian has also used its latest update to reveal the staggering number of players who’ve already dived into Baldur’s Gate 3. According to data gathered, around 200,000,000 hours has already been spent in game, amounting to 22,000 years, shared worldwide. That’s an impressive achievement, and those numbers are likely to grow over time.

To view the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes in full, head to the Larian Studios blog.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Wordplay GamesHub Melbourne International Games Week Creative Victoria
