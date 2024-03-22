News

Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t get an expansion or sequel from Larian Studios

Larian CEO Swen Vincke has seemingly confirmed the studio is moving on.
22 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: Larian Studios

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has taken the stage at GDC 2024 to confirm that no sequel or expansion for award-winning title Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently in development. For all intents, it appears Larian is ready to move on, and that there will be no further adaptations of the Dungeons & Dragons license in future.

Rather, the studio is working on “something new” that has yet to be officially revealed.

“We’re not going to make new expansions, which everyone is expecting us to do,” Vincke said, per Game Developer. “We’re not going to make Baldur’s Gate 4… we’re going to move on.”

According to Vincke, Larian Studios is consistently bombarded with fan questions about a potential sequel or expansion for the game, and it’s now come time to address them. While Baldur’s Gate 3 was a critical and commercial success for the studio, it appears Larian is now focused on its own plans.

Read: GDC Awards 2024: Baldur’s Gate 3 takes out Game of the Year

Per Game Developer, Vincke went on to describe Baldur’s Gate 3 with a metaphor about a dog named Gustav. “Gustav is his own thing, but hopefully he and [the new project] will be able to get along pretty well,” Vincke said. For now, Gustav is being bid farewell, with Larian staff moving on to a new pet.

As for what Larian Studios could be working on, there’s plenty to speculate on. Vincke’s comments about the studio’s new project “getting along pretty well” with Baldur’s Gate 3 suggests it may be related in some form, whether by story or genre.

Given Larian Studios first made a name for itself with the excellent D&D-inspired Divinity series, it’s possible that a sequel to this fantasy RPG franchise could be in the works. Of course, Larian could always be working on something entirely new – in which case, it will be a breathless wait for more details. Whatever the case, it’s worth keep an eye on what Larian Studios is cooking over the coming year.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

