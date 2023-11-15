Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have post-launch story DLC

A month out from the launch of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft has shared two pieces of positive news for the upcoming game: firstly, it has gone gold ahead of launch – as in, initial development work has now been completed – and secondly, it’s set to receive two major pieces of story DLC in future.

Focussing on the title’s gold status, it’s great to see. With a month to go ahead of launch, and the game now ready for pressing, we can assume its planned launch date of 7 December 2023 will stick. Developers may now also focus attention on minor tweaks and improvements for the game’s public launch, ensuring the best experience for players – and that issues discovered in early game previews are addressed.

After years of waiting for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and a number of delays to launch, there’s no doubt the title’s gold status will be a relief to many.

In other news, Ubisoft has now detailed the game’s story-based Season Pass, which offers two Story Packs for players keen to continue their adventures through Pandora. The Season Pass will be available as a standalone purchase, but it’s also included in the Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game.

As revealed in a new story trailer, the two DLC expansions are titled The Sky Breaker, and Secrets of the Spires. The first will release in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] and will focus on a “mysterious shadow” that appears over Pandora, threatening the Na’vi as they gather to celebrate a festival of games.

The second story expansion, Secrets of the Spires, will launch in Autumn 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] and will introduce new aerial combat options as the Na’vi take to the sky and explore a new canyon region besieged by strong forces.

Both stories will expand the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and provide fresh new locales for players to explore.

In our early preview with the game, we found its open world impressive, as the game harnesses the magic and wonder of the film series well – and it appears these expansions will continue expanding these elements, adding to the franchise’s vast lore.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 7 December 2023.