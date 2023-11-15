News

 > News > Xbox

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have post-launch story DLC

Ubisoft has also recently announced the title has "gone gold" ahead of its launch in December.
15 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
avatar frontiers of pandora

PC

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

A month out from the launch of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft has shared two pieces of positive news for the upcoming game: firstly, it has gone gold ahead of launch – as in, initial development work has now been completed – and secondly, it’s set to receive two major pieces of story DLC in future.

Focussing on the title’s gold status, it’s great to see. With a month to go ahead of launch, and the game now ready for pressing, we can assume its planned launch date of 7 December 2023 will stick. Developers may now also focus attention on minor tweaks and improvements for the game’s public launch, ensuring the best experience for players – and that issues discovered in early game previews are addressed.

After years of waiting for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and a number of delays to launch, there’s no doubt the title’s gold status will be a relief to many.

Read: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Preview

In other news, Ubisoft has now detailed the game’s story-based Season Pass, which offers two Story Packs for players keen to continue their adventures through Pandora. The Season Pass will be available as a standalone purchase, but it’s also included in the Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game.

As revealed in a new story trailer, the two DLC expansions are titled The Sky Breaker, and Secrets of the Spires. The first will release in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] and will focus on a “mysterious shadow” that appears over Pandora, threatening the Na’vi as they gather to celebrate a festival of games.

The second story expansion, Secrets of the Spires, will launch in Autumn 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] and will introduce new aerial combat options as the Na’vi take to the sky and explore a new canyon region besieged by strong forces.

Both stories will expand the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and provide fresh new locales for players to explore.

In our early preview with the game, we found its open world impressive, as the game harnesses the magic and wonder of the film series well – and it appears these expansions will continue expanding these elements, adding to the franchise’s vast lore.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 7 December 2023.

11/15/2023 04:45 am GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Game Development Mobile News Nintendo Xbox
More
persona 5 royal game
?>
News

Persona developer Atlus is raising the base salaries of its staff

Atlus is looking to attract global game development talent, and ensure stability in game jobs.

Leah J. Williams
persona 5 tactica xbox game pass
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass gets Persona 5 Tactica, Dune: Spice Wars, and more

Xbox Game Pass is getting a handful of solid games to round out November.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo indie world howl november 2023
?>
News

Nintendo Indie World November 2023: All the trailers and announcements

The latest Nintendo Indie World came jam-packed with fresh trailers for upcoming indie games.

Leah J. Williams
Bandai Namco Studios - Studio 2 and Studio S key visual
?>
News

Bandai Namco unveils Nintendo work-for-hire teams, Studio 2 and Studio S

Bandai Namco Studios have long contributed to Nintendo games like Smash Bros. and Mario Kart, with more to come.

Edmond Tran
gubbins word game australian games
?>
News

Silly word game Gubbins is now available worldwide

Gubbins has exited early access globally with new features, both free and paid.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login