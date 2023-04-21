Bubsy is back on the menu, as Atari buys rights to 100+ retro games

Atari has officially acquired the rights to over 100+ classic PC and console video games, with a number of notable retro franchises included in the bulk purchase. Of these, perhaps the most recognisable is Bubsy, the series most known for featuring one of the most hated mascots of the 3D platformer era.

At the very least, Bubsy has become a sort of cult icon in the years since Bubsy 3D effectively tanked the bobcat’s reputation – it’s frequently cited as one of the worst video games in history – so he may have some mileage in the modern era.

Given the IP rights purchase initiated by Atari grants the company permission to remaster, reboot, or redevelop any of its newly-acquired games, there is reason to hope and fear for the future.

According to Wade Rosen, Atari CEO, this purchase allows the company to take back important parts of its history, while paving a way for new ports and opportunities on modern consoles.

Read: Making a career change from games journalist to narrative designer

‘This is a deep catalog that includes groundbreaking and award-winning titles from Accolade, Infogrames and Microprose,’ Rosen said in a press release. ‘Many of these titles are a part of Atari history, and fans can look forward to seeing many of these games re-released in physical and digital formats, and in some cases, even ported to modern consoles.’

Beyond Bubsy, the acquisition – which includes the trademark for Accolade and GTI – also provides the rights to other classic games, including Hardball, Demolition Racer, F-14, F-117A, and 1942: Pacific Air War.

‘Atari is undertaking a multi-year effort to transform the company behind one of the world’s most iconic brands. An important part of that effort involves expanding Atari’s video game business, leveraging the company’s large catalog of IP to release classic games and bring new, high-quality games to market,’ the press release for the acquisition explains.

‘Atari’s vast library of IP is the vault from which new and exciting game development ideas are pulled – reinventing old classics, reimagining storylines, and developing entirely new narratives inspired by the games that set the course for an entire industry.’

Stay tuned to see what Atari has planned – and whether the classic Bubsy adventures will make a grand return in future.