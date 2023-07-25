News

 > News > Xbox

Armored Core 6 gameplay showcase set for July 2023

A new Armored Core 6 showcase will deliver a new dive into gameplay.
25 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
armored core 6 fires of rubicon release date

PC

Image: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

Share Icon

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are set to reveal more about Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on 25 July 2023, via a 12-minute gameplay deep dive set to air on YouTube and Twitch. It will be the deepest look at the game yet, given we’ve only seen a handful of cinematic and combat-based game trailers so far.

While the teaser announcement for the upcoming showcase remained vague on details, we expect much will be revealed about the game’s combat mechanics, and its sweeping, post-apocalyptic story. For those unfamiliar, Armored Core 6 is the latest in a long line of mech-based combat sims, set in a world ruled by destruction.

The game’s upcoming showcase will likely be its final, major teaser ahead of its launch for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on 25 August 2023.

Read: FromSoftware’s New Take On Armored Core Revitalises the Series

How to watch the Armored Core 6 showcase

The Armored Core 6 showcase will air via the Bandai Namco Twitch and YouTube channels on 25 July 2023, depending on your time zone. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

  • Australia – 12:00 am AEST (26 July) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AEST (25 July)
  • New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (26 July)
  • United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (25 July)
  • United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 4:00 pm CET (25 July)

Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements out of the upcoming Armored Core 6 showcase.

07/26/2023 08:48 am GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Persona 5 Tactica
?>
Features

Persona 5 Tactica: Everything We Know About the JRPG Spinoff

Persona 5 Tactica takes the beloved Phantom Thieves on a tactical strategy adventure. Here's everything we know about it.

Edmond Tran
Armored Core 6 Fire of Rubicon screenshot
?>
Features

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Still Has Soul – Hands-On Preview

The opening hours of Armored Core 6 demonstrate a strong showing of 90s mech action, with a few tastes of…

Edmond Tran
immortals fenyx rising
?>
News

Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel allegedly cancelled

A new report has alleged work on an unannounced Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel has concluded.

Leah J. Williams
starfield animated shorts
?>
News

Starfield animated shorts reveal game aesthetic and worlds

Bethesda has released a number of shorts depicting the major cities in Starfield.

Leah J. Williams
the dungeon experience pax aus 2023
?>
News

PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase winners announced

Here's all the Australian-made games you'll see in the PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login