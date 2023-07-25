Armored Core 6 gameplay showcase set for July 2023

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are set to reveal more about Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on 25 July 2023, via a 12-minute gameplay deep dive set to air on YouTube and Twitch. It will be the deepest look at the game yet, given we’ve only seen a handful of cinematic and combat-based game trailers so far.

While the teaser announcement for the upcoming showcase remained vague on details, we expect much will be revealed about the game’s combat mechanics, and its sweeping, post-apocalyptic story. For those unfamiliar, Armored Core 6 is the latest in a long line of mech-based combat sims, set in a world ruled by destruction.

The game’s upcoming showcase will likely be its final, major teaser ahead of its launch for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on 25 August 2023.

How to watch the Armored Core 6 showcase

The Armored Core 6 showcase will air via the Bandai Namco Twitch and YouTube channels on 25 July 2023, depending on your time zone. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

Australia – 12:00 am AEST (26 July) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AEST (25 July)

– 12:00 am AEST (26 July) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AEST (25 July) New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (26 July)

– 2:00 am NZST (26 July) United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (25 July)

– 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (25 July) United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 4:00 pm CET (25 July)

Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements out of the upcoming Armored Core 6 showcase.