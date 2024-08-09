News

Arkane co-founder reveals first look at new sci-fi action RPG

Raphaël Colantonio has revealed the first screenshots from WolfEye Studios' new sci-fi RPG.
9 Aug 2024 10:01
Leah J. Williams
Arkane co-founder Raphaël Colantonio has revealed a first look at the next project from his studio, WolfEye, with new screenshots revealing a compelling sci-fi world of deserts and mechanical beings. The upcoming, still unnamed game, has been described as perfect for Dishonored and Prey fans, as it’s inspired by immersive sim classics.

Per PC Gamer, Colantonio and the team at WolfEye are building a game somewhere between Prey, Dishonored, and Fallout: New Vegas, with a focus on “density” of activity and exploration. The team has also been inspired by the worldbuilding of these games, with a view to make their upcoming project a unique, layered experience with secrets in every corner.

As for what the game actually is, WolfEye is playing relatively coy so far. The mystery project was previously described as a “retro sci-fi RPG,” and per Colantonio, it will also have “what if” elements, as it’s set in “the early 1900s in America” in the wake of a “big tech event” that changed the path of history.

It appears the world of this upcoming game has been changed by some “crazy technology from the future,” which is why its many deserts are populated by automatons and other mechanical contraptions.

Read: Arkane co-founder teases new game for Prey, Dishonored fans

Notably, the American desert setting plays into WolfEye’s prior game, Weird West – although it doesn’t appear these games are linked in any fashion. With its upcoming project, WolfEye is leaning more heavily into the past of the studio’s co-founders, Colantonio and Julien Roby, who are both Arkane veterans.

Immersive sim fans are hungry for more genre hits, in the absence of new sequels for Dishonored and Prey, and following the egregious shutdown of Arkane Austin in May 2024. WolfEye seems to be looking to fill a void with its next project, and there’s certainly plenty of excitement about how its efforts could shape up.

For now, the studio’s upcoming project remains unnamed and undated. WolfEye has revealed there will be a “limited private alpha” in 2025, with select players invited to try the game (and a website is now live to sign up for potential access), but beyond this, the game is a mystery. There’s plenty we can analyse until that private alpha takes place – including a website that refers to the mysterious “Candis Technologies” – but for firmer news, patience is required.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

