Apple Arcade gets Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, and more for the holidays

Apple Arcade is set for a blockbuster holiday season, with a wave of new games coming to the platform in November and December 2023, including an exclusive Sonic adventure, and the mobile debut of Gameloft’s Disney Dreamlight Valley.

According to Alex Rofman, Apple ‘s senior designer of Apple Arcade, the curation team has “saved some of the best [games] for last” – and given the range here, we’re inclined to agree. The end of the year will be pretty special for Apple Arcade subscribers.

Beyond inclusions like Disney Dreamlight Valley and Sonic Dream Team, Apple Arcade will also introduce Football Manager 2024 Touch during the holidays, alongside 50 updates for existing games, and a new instalment of the popular Puzzles & Dragons series.

Apple Arcade: New games in November and December 2023

Here’s every new game coming to Apple Arcade in November 2023, courtesy of the Apple newsroom.

Knotwords+ (3 November) – “Knotwords+ is a minimal and elegant logic puzzle with words. The rules are simple: arrange the letters in each section so every word is complete, horizontally and vertically.”

Football Manager 24 Touch (6 November) – “The world’s greatest soccer management simulation returns to Apple Arcade for a new season … Chase instant glory with one of the world’s best clubs.”

Downwell+ (17 November) – “Downwell+ is a curious game about a young boy venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his gunboots to protect him. Designed for mobile from the ground up, Downwell+ is presented with intuitive and elegant controls that allow for action-packed gameplay using just three buttons.”

Delicious – Miracle of Life+ (24 November) – “This time management cooking game invites players to join expectant mother Emily and her growing family as she navigates the challenges of pregnancy, while managing a bustling kitchen for her cooking video blog and preparing for the arrival of her new baby.”

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition (5 December) – “Explore a world filled with magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, a captivating blend of life simulation and adventure game featuring fan-favourite Disney and Pixar friends … Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition also includes the expansion pass, Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift In Time.”

Sonic Dream Team (5 December) – “This thrilling new 3D action platformer follows the evil Doctor Eggman who has discovered The Reverie — an ancient device with the power to manifest dreams in the real world. Join Sonic and friends as they navigate twisted dreamscapes, rescue their friends and put a stop to Doctor Eggman’s quest for world domination.”

Puzzle & Dragons Story (5 December) – “The newest instalment in the immensely popular and definitive puzzle RPG series takes players on a new epic fantasy adventure with Puzzle & Dragons Story, exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game combines match-three puzzles with creature-collecting RPG gameplay, where players will recruit allies, improve their teams and conquer dungeons.”

Turmoil+ (5 December) – “Turmoil+ offers players a visually charming, tongue-in-cheek take on the simulation game genre inspired by the 19th century oil rush in North America. As aspiring oil entrepreneurs, players must navigate cut-throat competition, strategically lease land, drill for oil and maximise profits through shrewd business deals.”

As revealed, there will also be significant updates for a range of popular games over the next two months. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting its next major update on 17 November 2023, and it will introduce a new Give & Gather Celebration, as well as the arrival of new friend, My Sweet Piano. A fresh avatar type will also appear in the game, and the ‘Heart of Friendship Island’ will now be explorable.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition is also getting an update, on 23 November 2023. This will introduce new City Edition uniforms, and eight more Greatest Players athletes, including Allen Iverson.

Beyond these two games, Apple has also announced updates for Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, Japanese Rural Life Adventure, The Oregon Trail, Cut the Rope 3, Sneaky Sasquatch, and more.

You can find out more about the latest Apple Arcade games, and incoming game updates, on the Apple Arcade website.