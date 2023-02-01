News

Apple Arcade: Every game arriving in February 2023

The latest Apple Arcade lineup includes a wholesome farm simulator from Team17, a hydro jet racer, and more.
1 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
apple arcade games february 2023

Image: Team17

Apple Arcade is expanding in February 2023, with a handful of solid games set to join the service’s ever-growing lineup shortly. The latest arrivals include a physics-based medieval puzzler, a fast-paced ‘hydro jet racer’, a branching survival game, and the surprise release of Farmside from Team17.

In Farmside, you’re tasked with taking over an old family property, and rejuvenating its fields and barns with new crops and animals. If that seems familiar, it’s because the premise resembles Stardew Valley, Story of Seasons, and nearly every other farming simulator out there – but Farmside looks to differentiate itself with a colourful 3D art style, and a quest-based plot.

Beyond this adventure, you’ll also be able to experience the adrenaline rush of water racing this month, or explore an alien moon, or work out your frustrations on medieval scenery.

Read: The best mobile games of 2022

Here’s the complete Apple Arcade game lineup for February 2023, courtesy of Apple:

Castle Crumble

Release Date: 3 February 2023

‘Embark on an adventure and conquer a variety of kingdoms and unique biomes. In Castle Crumble the goal is clear – castles must crumble. Become a hero in far fantasylands and explore visually distinctive worlds. Players can cannonball amazing castles with powerful explosives, mystical spells, and more in this physics-based puzzle game.’

Riptide GP: Renegade+

Release Date: 10 February 2023

Riptide GP: Renegade+ drops players into a futuristic world of illicit hydro jet racing, where armored riders kick out death-defying stunts over massive waterfalls, outrun cops, and boost at breakneck speeds across surging waves.

Players will jump into the role of a hydro jet racer, cast out from the Riptide GP league, they’ll be forced to race illegally through city waterways, flooded ruins, and churning factory machinery in an effort to reclaim their reputation and title.’

Farmside

Release Date: 17 February 2023

‘Build your dream farm in Farmside, a farm simulation game that combines fun, farming, rich customisations, and a deep quest system. After rediscovering a forgotten letter detailing the existence of an inherited but abandoned family farm, players travel to Nemo Island to start a new life away from the big city.

On Nemo Island, players can create a fully expanded farm filled to the brim with decorations, meticulously placed crops, orchards, crafting machines, and more, while also completing a variety of quests and challenges.’

Lifeline+

Release Date: 24 February 2023

Lifeline+ is a playable, branching story of survival against all odds. Players are tasked with helping Taylor, a science student from Earth that has crash landed on an alien moon, make life and death decisions, and face the consequences together.

A deep, immersive story of survival and perseverance, with many possible outcomes – Taylor’s story plays out in real time, with notifications delivering new messages throughout the day with realistic delays between story snippets.’

Apple Arcade is an AU $7.99 per month subscription service that provides access to a vast range of hand-curated mobile and iOS games. You can learn more about it on the Apple website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

