Apex Legends Season 19 brings cross-progression, new character Conduit

A Filipina support character called Conduit leads a wave of changes in Apex Legends Season 19.
27 Oct 2023
Edmond Tran
PC

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale Apex Legends is launching ‘Ignite’, its Season 19 update, on 31 October 2023. With it comes the expected updates to maps and weapons, but also the addition of cross-progression, and a new support character called Conduit.

New Feature: Cross Progression

Apex Legends is finally introducing cross-progression to the game, meaning that players can now feel free to play the game on a different platform, without the fear of losing out on hard-earned account progression. The game already features cross-play functionality, which allows players on different platforms to matchmake with each other

Cross-progression in Apex Legends will carry over all character cosmetics, badges, and achievements – with the exception of platform-exclusive cosmetics.

It’s a boon for those who may have, for example, started playing the game on a console, but have wanted to move to PC to take advantage of a mouse and keyboard control scheme. In the instances where a player already has two or more Apex Legends accounts, the one with the highest level reached will take precedence.

You can find out more about the details of cross-progression on the Apex Legends website.

New Character: Conduit

The newest character to join Apex Legends is Conduit, a Filipina support character who specialises in mobility and recharging the shields of her allies. Her character’s abilities are powered by a giant battery stolen from a Titan mech – a detail that continues to tease the game’s ties to the much-beloved but dormant Titanfall series.

Conduit’s reveal trailer also features multiple musical numbers. It’s worth taking a look.

Her abilities are as follows:

  • Passive: Savior’s Speed – In an effort to make sure she can keep up with the game’s most mobile characters, and get to those who have perhaps pushed too far forward, Conduit will gain increased movement speed when running towards one of her squad mates if they’re outside her effective range.
  • Tactical: Radiant Transfer – Conduit’s Radiant Transfer will immediately begin generating temporary shields for both herself and her allies, which can help provide additional protection when charging an enemy squad, or making an escape.
  • Ultimate: Energy Barricade – Her ultimate will see her launch seven shield-jamming devices, which can immediately sap enemy shields when they run through it. It’s likely going to be used in area denial strategies.

Map Changes: Storm Point

The map changes for this season involve Storm Point, and are geared toward increasing points of interest on the map, which the Respawn team hopes will encourage a quicker pathway to action. The Respawn team say the changes are largely geared towards casual play, though they hope to retain the “competitive integrity” of the map, too.

What about Post Malone?

On 17 October 2023, musician Post Malone posted on Twitter, teasing a collaboration with Apex Legends for “two weeks of beautiful mayhem.” The date in the teaser video was 7 November 2023, and it’s likely that he’ll be heavily featured in the upcoming season. No other details have been officially revealed just yet.

Apex Legends is free to play on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

