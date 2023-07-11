Amazon Prime Day 2023: The best video game, gaming tech, and console deals

Amazon Prime Day has returned for 2023, with a whole slate of discounts on video games, consoles, tech, hardware, toys, and pretty much anything else you can grab from the ubiquitous shopping portal. There are thousands of deals floating around, which can make it hard to sort out the good stuff. If you’re keen to avoid wading through hundreds of Amazon pages desperately looking for a deal, never fear.
We’ve done the hard yards, picking through the pages to find the best gaming related deals for Amazon Prime Day. Here’s a rundown for everyone looking to purchase new video games, consoles, and more.
Amazon Prime Day deals last until 12 July 2023.
Note: Prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD), and all deals relate to items available on Amazon Australia. Global versions of Amazon Prime Day will have different offers – so check your local store for more deals. You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime (AU $9.99/month) to take advantage of some exclusive deals.
Our Top Picks
Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on consoles in Australia
Amazon Prime Day features a number of price cuts for popular consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and
Here’s a quick rundown of the best deals on offer:
- PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) – $699.99
$799.95(-13%)
- PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition + Two DualSense Controllers) – $799.00
$889.95(-10%)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $449.00
$529.95(-17%)
- Nintendo Switch (Neon) – $399.00
$469.00(-15%)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Tears of the Kingdom Edition – $519.00
$549.95(-6%)
Read: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review – Sky’s The Limit
Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on PS5 games in Australia
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals currently available for PlayStation 5 games:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – $49.98
$99.95(-50%)
- Dead Island 2 – $59.00
$99.95(-41%)
- Demon’s Souls – $55.95
$124.95(-55%)
- Forspoken – $39.00
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – $57.10
$124.95(-54%)
- God of War Ragnarok – $69.00
$124.95(-45%)
- Gran Turismo 7 – $79.90
$124.95(-36%)
- Horizon Forbidden West – $68.42
$124.95(-45%)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – $49.00
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition – $70.90
$124.95(-43%)
- NBA 2K23 – $24.00
$119.95(-80%)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $55.75
$124.95(-55%)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $44.00
$109.95(-60%)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $62.99
$109.95(-43%)
- The Callisto Protocol – $39.95
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $29.00
$79.95(-64%)
- Wild Hearts – $44.00
$109.95(-60%)
Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on
Nintendo Switch games in Australia
Here’s a quick roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $49.95
$79.95(-38%)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $39.95
$79.95(-50%)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition – $28.45
$35.00(-19%)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $49.95
$79.95(-38%)
- Mario Party Superstars – $49.95
$79.95(-38%)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – $36.45
$39.00(-7%)
- Metroid Dread – $47.00
$79.95(-41%)
- Metroid Prime Remastered – $49.00
$59.95(-18%)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – $59.00
$74.95(-21%)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $49.95
$79.95(-38%)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $54.00
$69.95(-23%)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $54.95
$79.95(-31%)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $49.95
$79.95(-38%)
- Super Mario Odyssey – $49.95
$79.95(-38%)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – $36.00
$59.95(-40%)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $49.95
$79.95(-38%)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $47.00
$79.95(-41%)
Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on Xbox games in Australia
Here’s a quick roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for Xbox games:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $23.00
$99.95(-77%)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – $49.98
$99.95(-50%)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – $79.00
$109.95(-28%)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – $36.95
$109.95(-66%)
- Company of Heroes 3 – $68.00
$99.95(-32%)
- Dead Island 2 – $59.00
$99.95(-41%)
- Deathloop – $28.00
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed! – $24.98
$59.95(-58%)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $28.00
- Just Dance 2023 Edition – $23.00
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – $49.00
- Mato Anomalies – $36.00
$59.95(-40%)
- New Tales from the Borderlands – $19.00
- Scars Above – $34.00
$59.95(-43%)
- Soul Hackers 2 – $36.00
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $62.99
$109.95(-43%)
- The Callisto Protocol – $39.95
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition – $34.00
- WWE 2K23 – $49.95
Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on gaming tech in Australia
If you’re in the market for some snazzy new tech, there’s also plenty of deals for you during Amazon Prime Day. Here’s a quick rundown of the best gaming tech deals on offer:
- Astro A30 Lightspeed Headset – $278.00
$399.95(-30%)
- ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 Portable LED Projector – $399.00
$699.00(-43%)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Keyboard – $109.00
$229.00(-52%)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX EVA Edition Keyboard – $190.00
$229.00(-17%)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones – $284.05
$499.95(-43%)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Headset – $88.80
$139.00(-36%)
- HyperX Cloud II Headset – $94.60
$159.00(-41%)
- HyperX QuadCast Microphone – $139.20
$219.00(-36%)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – $155.00
$299.95(-48%)
- Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset – $169.00
$399.00(-58%)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam – $75.00
$89.00(-16%)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Headset – $68.00
$149.95(-55%)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Mouse – $48.00
$78.00(-38%)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – $104.50
$239.00(-56%)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $97.00
$111.30(-13%)
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – $125.00
$159.76(-22%)
- Razer Kitty Kraken Gaming Headset – $143.00
$255.95(-44%)
- Roccat Pyro Keyboard – $99.00
$169.96(-42%)
- Roccat Burst Pro Air Mouse – $78.24
$130.03(-39%)
- Roccat Kone XP Mouse – $69.61
$149.95(-53%)
- Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones – $369.00
$549.00(-33%)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Headset – $199.00
$375.00(-47%)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Headset – $59.00
$119.00(-50%)
- SteelSeries Prime Wired Mouse – $41.00
$139.00(-71%)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX (Xbox or PlayStation) – $223.02
$329.95(-32%)
