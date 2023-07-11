News

Amazon Prime Day 2023: The best video game, gaming tech, and console deals

Here's a rundown of the best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo deals for Amazon Prime Day.
11 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
God of War Ragnarok PS5 review

Image: Santa Monica Studio

Amazon Prime Day has returned for 2023, with a whole slate of discounts on video games, consoles, tech, hardware, toys, and pretty much anything else you can grab from the ubiquitous shopping portal. There are thousands of deals floating around, which can make it hard to sort out the good stuff. If you’re keen to avoid wading through hundreds of Amazon pages desperately looking for a deal, never fear.

We’ve done the hard yards, picking through the pages to find the best gaming related deals for Amazon Prime Day. Here’s a rundown for everyone looking to purchase new video games, consoles, and more.

Amazon Prime Day deals last until 12 July 2023.

Note: Prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD), and all deals relate to items available on Amazon Australia. Global versions of Amazon Prime Day will have different offers – so check your local store for more deals. You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime (AU $9.99/month) to take advantage of some exclusive deals.

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on consoles in Australia

Amazon Prime Day features a number of price cuts for popular consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a quick rundown of the best deals on offer:

Read: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review – Sky’s The Limit

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on PS5 games in Australia

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals currently available for PlayStation 5 games:

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on Nintendo Switch games in Australia

2023 video games predictions nintendo mario switch
Image: Nintendo

Here’s a quick roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch games:

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on Xbox games in Australia

star wars jedi survivor ea spoilers
Image: EA / Respawn

Here’s a quick roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for Xbox games:

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on gaming tech in Australia

If you’re in the market for some snazzy new tech, there’s also plenty of deals for you during Amazon Prime Day. Here’s a quick rundown of the best gaming tech deals on offer:

You can view the full range of Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon Australia.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

