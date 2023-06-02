Official Alan Wake thermos collectible announced by Remedy

Remedy Entertainment has announced a partnership with Finnish company Airam to produce a replica ‘Oh Deer Diner’ thermos, based on the Alan Wake franchise. These thermoses were available in the original game as special collectibles, and made a re-appearance in Alan Wake Remastered – so fans of the franchise will certainly recognise them.

These specially-made real-life thermos collectibles will be produced in a limited amount, and will hit Remedy Entertainment’s storefront in September 2023. Preorders are not currently available, but they are expected to go live closer to the product’s launch.

A new trailer from Remedy has given an in-depth look at the thermos, and weirdly enough, it also features a number of notable cameo appearances. Matthew Porretta, the voice of Alan Wake, appears in the video as his second-most famous Remedy character, Control’s Dr. Casper Darling.

Read: Saga Anderson is the co-protagonist of Alan Wake 2

Ilkka Villi, the face of Alan Wake, also appears, grabbing a cup of coffee from Remedy’s Sam Lake (who is himself the original face of Max Payne, and also features as a detective in Alan Wake 2.) A number of Remedy employees make up the rest of the keen coffee drinkers.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Those keen to grab an official Oh Deer Diner thermos should keep an eye on the Remedy Entertainment storefront in the coming months – although it’s important to note the store’s shipping policy. While it does ship worldwide, those in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of the world can expect a shipping cost of around 35€ (AU $57 | US $38 | £30).

If you’ve got a posse keen for coffee, teaming up for a bulk order may lead to cost savings – otherwise, expect to pay a pretty penny for this sleek tie-in.

Alan Wake 2, which likely features the return of the Oh Deer Diner thermos, is due to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 17 October 2023.